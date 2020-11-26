Parking lots usually full of early-bird shoppers were abandoned this year because most, if not all, stores were closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
That didn’t stop JR Palmer, 37, of Johnstown, and Cameron Ware, 19, of Somerset, from setting up chairs to wait in front of the GameStop in the Richland Town Centre.
The pair were there to secure the new PS5 when the store reopened at 7 a.m. Friday.
“I knew it was limited, and I wanted to get here,” Palmer said.
Although the latest gaming system was released earlier this month, availability of the console has been scarce.
Ware said each GameStop was getting two systems for the busiest shopping day of the year and that there have been people lined up in cities across the country waiting two or three days to purchase one.
According to www.gamespot.com, the retailer confirmed each location would have a minimum of two PS5s and two Xbox Series X devices.
Both shoppers were dedicated to securing one of the PS5 consoles.
Palmer arrived to claim his spot in line at 10:30 a.m., and Ware showed up shortly after at 12:30 p.m.
Despite temperatures expected to reach a low of 45 degrees Thursday, the two were sure they could last the night, describing themselves as gaming enthusiasts.
“I think it requires a certain level of liking something to sit 19 hours in a parking lot,” Ware said.
To pass the time, the men were going to rely on their cellphones for entertainment.
Ware said he had some friends who were to visit later in the day, and he brought along a portable charger to make sure his phone’s battery wouldn’t run out.
Palmer said his wife, Tina, was going to stop by and keep him company later as well.
What brought them to storefront to wait was the exclusive titles for the PS5, such as “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.”
Palmer added that he was interested in the newest installment of the “Call of Duty” franchise, “Call of Duty - Black Ops Cold War,” and some of the sports titles.
Ware said he’s a PC gamer, but is interested in the newest console and games, and Palmer was interested in upgrading from a PS4, which is seven years old.
As for the stores in the area being closed for the holiday, the men were glad associates got to spend time with their families instead of working.
“I think Black Friday should be on a Friday,” Ware said.
