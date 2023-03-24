JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Former Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan is returning to politics, running this year for a district judge seat in District Court 47-1-02 that includes her hometown of Westmont Borough.
She previously served as the district attorney, an elected position, for 10 years until 2020.
Callihan, who has practiced law for three decades, is currently a counsel for policy and external relations with the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association. From February 2020 until February 2022, she worked as a deputy district attorney in Dauphin County, where she also served as clerical staff supervisor, open records officer and Veteran’s Court team advocate.
Locally, Callihan helped develop the Cambria County Human Trafficking Response Team, the Cambria County Drug Coalition and the Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center.
Her background includes time on Pennsylvania’s Criminal Procedure Rules Committee and as an adjunct professor in Mount Aloysius College’s criminology department.
She also is a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Westmont.
“I always strived to make a positive impact when I served at the county level,” Callihan said in a released statement. “Now I want to take that energy to what I consider my own backyard – the area where I was born and chose to raise our daughters – and use my legal skills and vast courtroom experience in the position of magistrate.”
Most of Callihan’s professional and political career was as a Democrat.
She is now a registered Republican.
Callihan cross-filed seeking both parties’ nominations.
