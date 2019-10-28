EBENSBURG – Candidates for several Cambria County row office races have spent thousands over the last four months of their campaigns.
Campaign finance reports showing financial contributions and expenditures from June 11 through Oct. 21 were filed in the Cambria County Elections Office Friday.
Those reports, which are public information, show the most money was received and spent in the races for Cambria County Commissioner, Cambria County District Attorney and Cambria County Controller.
The Committee to Keep Callihan DA, on behalf of Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan, has spent $73,973 and brought in $57,585 since the primary election.
Callihan, a Democrat, provided $42,413 to her campaign. Her committee’s biggest individual contributions included $2,500 from attorney Dennis Previte and $1,000 from attorney Thomas Dickey.
Callihan’s committee received 126 individual donations of $100, 19 individual donations of $200 and $500 donations from the following: John Bahorik, of Nanty Glo; David Beyer, of Ebensburg; Gary Costlow, of Johnstown; Carl and Tammy DeYulus, of Ebensburg; Forrest Fordham, of Johnstown; Mark Pasquerilla, of Johnstown; Dino Persio, of Ebensburg; and Kenneth Sottile, of Carrolltown.
The Committee to Keep Callihan DA paid Wingman Consulting of Pittsburgh $59,000 for campaign consulting and advertisement development.
The committee also spent $6,113 for advertisements in The Tribune-Democrat; $4,017 on website design, development and security; $2,458 on campaign items and signs; $1,335 for a fundraiser at Morris Tavern in St. Michael.
Callihan’s challenger, Republican Greg Neugebauer, received $29,569 through his committee, Citizens for Greg.
Contributions ranging from $50 to $250 totaled $9,290 and Neugebauer’s committee received a $200 contribution from the First National Bank Corporation PAC; $100 from the Committee to Elect Jim Rigby; and $100 from the AmeriServ Financial PAC.
The largest individual donors to Citizens for Greg included $1,340 from Thomas Swope III; $1,000 from Diana Beaver; $800 from John Nagle Jr.; $600 from Brian Subich; and $500 each from Victor Tranquillo, Matthew Martina, Ronald Davidson and Theodore Geibig.
Citizens for Greg spent $19,290 to Mentzer Media in Towson, Maryland, along with $1,050 to Red Maverick Media in Harrisburg and $3,632 to Majority Strategies LLC in Jacksonville, Florida for advertising-related costs. The committee also spent $2,764 on yard signs and $2,535 on billboard ads with Lamar Advertising.
The Committee to Elect Chernisky Smith started out with a balance of $73,127 from the primary election and added $27,412 in contributions to re-elect Democratic Cambria County Commissioners Tom Chernisky and William “B.J.” Smith.
A total of 47 individuals donating $50 to $250 contributed $5,500.
The committee received $500 from the L.R. Kimball PAC; $1,000 from the Committee to Re-elect John Wozniak; $1,000 from the AmeriServ Financial PAC; $1,000 from Friends of Rich Fitzgerald, the city of Pittsburgh’s chief executive; and $5,000 from the Western Pennsylvanians Laborers 2019 PAC.
Chernisky and Smith’s largest individual donations included $2,500 from Mark Pasquerilla; $2,000 from John Rezk; $1,000 each from Stephen McAneny, Michael Strasser, Larry Nulton, Carl DeYulis, and R.C. and C.A. Yeager; and $500 each from Heath Long, William Wissinger and Steven Sewalk.
The Committee to Elect Chernisky Smith has spent $42,425 to air television commercials on WJAC-TV, along with $2,707 for yard signs; $2,341 with The Tribune-Democrat for advertising; and $1,000 on opposition research with Phoenix Strategy Group of Orange Park, Florida.
Republican commissioner candidate Scott Hunt’s committee, Friends of Scott Hunt, recorded $18,338 in contributions.
Of those contributions, $4,265 came from individuals donating $50 to $250.
Hunt received $2,000 from the Greater Johnstown Regional PAC; $1,000 from the Great American Pennsylvania Fund, which is headed by former Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Rob Gleason; $500 from the First National Bank PAC; and $500 by Relight America PAC, which is chaired by former U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus.
In addition, Friends of Scott Hunt received $5,750 from Mark Pasquerilla; $1,000 from Larry Nulton; $1,000 from William Polacek; $500 from Harry Hunt; and $500 from Louis Mihalko III.
Friends of Scott Hunt has spent $4,500 for advertisements in The Tribune-Democrat; $4,292 with First Team Advertising for television commercials; and $2,022 on yard signs.
Republican candidate Jerry Carnicella has given $4,000 to his committee, Jerry Carnicella for Commissioner.
Aside from that and $145 from Jared Bowling, an Ebensburg pastor and Republican candidate for register of wills, Carnicella’s committee has not reported
financial contributions.
Carnicella’s campaign finance report shows that his committee has spent $3,300 on advertisements with The Tribune-Democrat and $580 on yard signs.
The committee for incumbent Democrat Ed Cernic Jr. has also spent thousands to keep the current Cambria County controller in office.
Aside from $1,105 the Committee to Elect Ed Cernic Jr. had from the primary election, it received $19,451 in contributions.
Cernic’s committee received $6,732 from donors contributing $50 to $250. It also received $250 from the Ironworkers PAC; $500 each from the Sheet Metal Workers #12 and Plumbers and Pipefitters #359; $1,000 from the First National Bank PAC; and $2,500 from the Western Pennsylvania Laborers 2019 PAC.
The Committee to Elect Ed Cernic Jr.’s largest individual contributions included $500 each from Mark Pasquerilla, Carl DeYulis, Richard Keller Sr., William Polacek, John Kuzmiak, Gary Probresky and D.C. Nokes Jr; and $1,000 from Johnathan Davidson.
Cernic’s committee spent a total of $20,102, including $4,800 to air television commercials on WJAC-TV; $3,992 on mailing; $2,445 on advertisements with The Tribune-Democrat; and $1,160 on yard signs.
Cernic’s opponent, Republican Steve Dillon of Nicktown, has spent $6,276 on his website, business cards, stickers and signs.
Dillon’s committee, Friends of Steve Dillon, also received a $400 contribution from the GT Commonwealth PAC, of which U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson is founder and honorary chairman, according to the committee’s website.
