SOMERSET – A Cairnbrook man was sentenced in Somerset County court of Tuesday to probation, accused of trying to rob a woman so he could have money to run away to Mexico, authorities said.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Justin Charles Gerney, 31, of Fourth Street, to serve 29 days to 12 months in the Somerset County Jail after pleading guilty to terroristic threats. Gerney was given credit for 29 days served and paroled immediately.
He also was sentenced to two years probation.
State police in Somerset allege that Gerney entered a Shade Street home at 2 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2018, wearing a mask and carrying a stick with screws on the end.
The woman told troopers that she recognized Gerney’s voice and told him to get out.
Troopers said Gerney fled the home empty-handed. When troopers found Gerney, he reportedly admitted to entering the home with a piece of door trim with protruding screws.
Gerney said he was joking when he told the woman, “I broke out of prison, I need money to go to Mexico.”
Charges of robbery and burglary were withdrawn as part of a plea deal.
