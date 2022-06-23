JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jasmine Cain is showcasing her musical “balance” during this year’s Thunder in the Valley.
She and her rock 'n' roll band are scheduled to perform at Peoples Natural Gas Park AT 10 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.
But before the boisterous music, Cain played a solo concert – with acoustic guitars and a keyboard – during the grand opening of Balance Restaurant’s new courtyard, located in downtown Johnstown, on Thursday night.
“It is all about the balance, isn’t it?” Cain said during an interview before her show.
“We actually do all the hard rock stuff,” Cain said. “There’s nothing more exciting than to get on a stage with a group of people and just rock, just unbridled raw energy. It feels so good to get up and do that. But occasionally you want to kind of feel the finesse of what music has to offer.”
Cain, by her quick count, is at her fifth Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally where she has gained a reputation as “The First Lady of Thunder.”
“This place is so magical,” said Cain, a Nashville, Tennessee resident. “I play all over the United States. But every time you come back here, it’s like a family reunion. I feel like you’re coming home at Christmas or something and everybody gathers together. They’re so happy to see you. All the locals, all the people here that put on the events, the volunteers, everyone is just so kind. And they genuinely want you and everyone to have such a great time here.”
She said Thunder delivers “unmatched excitement.”
Cain has been performing professionally for 19 years, transforming from a young rocker who was “going to own the … world” to a musician with “humility” after learning from mistakes.
“You grow and you realize that there’s so much more to this than you would expect,” Cain said. “You get more cautious. I wouldn’t say that the fire’s any less. I just think that the expectations are less because you know what to expect now, and you know what it takes, and you know what you’re going to get back.
“You don’t go in with these grandiose ideas that something’s going to be bigger than it is. You’re just more realistic about it. In that case, maybe it knocks down your fire a little bit. But the desire to do better and create better, that doesn’t go away. I don’t want to be as good as I was yesterday. I want to be better than I was yesterday. So I think I’ll always have that kind of fire. And I think true artists really do because they just never settle for what’s happening at the time. They want better.”
Cain christened the courtyard, which has been one of the recent improvements made to the Balance complex.
“I was actually crying a little bit ago,” Balance Restaurant co-owner Amanda Artim said. “Super emotion just to know where we were a year ago and where we’re at now. It’s just phenomenal. The fact that she’s a part of it, we couldn’t be more blessed.”
Cain hopes to return to Thunder in 2023 – her 20th anniversary as a professional musician – and play a concert in the new Balance space that is being developed in the former Vault Salon.
She said that show will be “a great big something.”
