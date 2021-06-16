Conemaugh Township Area High School students will return this fall to a renovated cafeteria, school officials said.
School board members approved $352,344 in contracts to give the dining space its first major upgrade in 30 years, adding new ceiling and floor tiles, wall panels and ultra-efficient LED lights – as well as an a la carte bar that students rely on to buy snacks, iced tea and other “extras,” Superintendent Thomas “T.J.” Kakabar said.
Hooversville-based Marmat Construction, Inc. was the low bidder for the general work, which will include the replacement of several doors and add four windows back into the cafeteria, which has been enclosed with walls for more than 20 years, he said.
Leverknight Electric, which won a separate $28,900 bid, will handle the electric wiring necessary to switch the lighting system to LED.
“We’re going to get natural light back in there, and the LEDs are going to lower the electricity costs, so there will be a savings for us,” Kakabar said.
Interior demolition work is already underway, he said. The project is on track for completion this summer.
The only potential problem will be waiting on certain materials that are on back-order, including doors – “but that won’t stop us from being able to use the cafeteria if there’s a delay,” Kakabar said.
The district planned ahead for the project and the costs will be covered by existing funds, he said.
Budget holds line
A ventilation project is being planned for the 2021-22 school year, but that won’t impact taxpayers’ wallets either, Kakabar said. The district has approved a nearly $15 million spending plan that sets aside funds for the project.
It also holds the line on taxes at 27.96 mills.
It has been nearly a decade since Conemaugh Township increased taxes.
