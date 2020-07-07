Take in some music in a relaxing outdoor setting.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will kick off its fifth season of its Coffee House Series at 7 p.m. Friday at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
This year, the series will include seven musical events.
“It is extremely important to the Community Arts Center that we provide free outdoor offerings during these uncertain times,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
“There have been numerous events and programming canceled or rescheduled and the center wants to give people a positive and safe avenue to enjoy a great variety of music during the summer and fall of 2020.”
The Coffee House Series will offer coffees, teas and baked goods for sale during the event.
“Through social distancing of the performers to the audience, along with the audience amongst themselves, there will be a sense of normalcy with fresh air ventilation,” Godin said.
Masks are optional for those attending.
All performances will be held at 7 p.m.
The Coffee House Series will include singer, guitarist and songwriter Sam Coco on Friday (rain date July 17); acoustic outlaw country with Stephanie & The Wild Hearts on July 23 (rain date July 30); bluegrass, gospel and old-time music from Meat & Potatoes on Aug. 7 (rain date Aug. 14); polka with Rosie & the Jammers on Aug. 27 (rain date Sept. 3); the sounds of New Orleans from Johnstown Dixieland Jazz Band on Sept. 10 (rain date Sept. 17); ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s music from The Sharptones on Sept. 24 (rain date Oct. 1); and traditional and nontraditional acoustic covers from Midnight Acoustic on Oct. 16 (rain date Oct. 23).
“The Coffee House Series has had a tremendous response over the last four years,” Godin said. “The volunteering of local musicians to perform and give something back to their community is astounding, let alone how much our community needs something to look forward to.”
There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
