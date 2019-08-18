It might be dark, but the experience will be enlightening.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will hold its first Art in the Dark – A Dining in the Dark Experience Sept. 7 at Sunnehanna Country Club,1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
Cocktail hour will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the program and dinner at 6.
The event is a fundraiser that partners the artistic components of blacklight and glow art by shining a light on the blind and visually impaired community.
There will be interactive sensory displays during the cash bar and a three-course meal along with a blindfolded segment during dinner.
The menu features a bread bowl with watercress soup, chicken napoleon, sliced filet, mashed potatoes, honey glazed carrots and a hot fudge sundae.
The featured entertainment will be live blacklight landscape painting demonstration by Al Just, while Rodney Eatman accompanies his painting process on piano.
This event is a partnership between the Community Arts Center and the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped, with the goal of bringing awareness to the community and the general public through a fun and unique experience.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said the program is an out-of-the-box event.
“This is truly going to be an iconic event,” she said.
“Through the partnership with the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped, we will be able to offer a dynamic event like no other, while shedding light on the awareness of the blind and visually handicapped community. This event is truly for everyone; a do-not-miss event that will inspire and leave people talking for years about this experience.”
Stephanie Smith, director of specialized services and prevention of blindness with the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped, said they are excited to partner with the Community Arts Center for the event.
“This is an unique dining experience that will enable the participants to learn about the world of low vision and blindness through various forms of interactive sensory activities,” she said.
Proceeds will benefit programming at the arts center.
Tickets are $49 for members and $54 for nonmembers.
Sponsorships also are available.
Reservations are required by Sept. 4 by calling 814-255-6515 or visiting www.caccc.org.
