Proactive has emerged as a buzzword throughout the business world.
How often do you hear something like:
“We need to be more proactive.”
“I take a proactive approach to leading my company.”
“We continue to achieve our goals because we are proactive.”
Being proactive means to think about a potential problem and come up with creative solutions to avoid the problem before it happens.
It means thinking and understanding what's currently happening and what might happen based on trends and insights, and then adjusting your approach to bring about positive change while avoiding potential challenges.
The word proactive continues to be misinterpreted and misused, which makes it a BS buzzword. Some people think that being proactive means being busy.
Taking action is not being proactive. It's taking action. Being proactive might mean not taking action, or it might mean taking a specific action because you think it's going to avert a potential issue or challenge.
But just taking action is not being proactive.
Leaders will talk about how they're proactive, yet many top executives most of the time tend to pursue business as usual.
Now, they might dress that up to appear that they're advocating change or driving new initiatives. But in reality, most favor the status quo.
It's why I've heard, “Because that's how we've always done it,” so many times throughout my career when I've challenged leaders with new ideas.
Taking the first step in choosing to pursue a proactive goal is rare and unusual. Some people avoid it for fear of the potential negative outcome of doing something different.
Others really do think they're being proactive when they are actually remaining status quo.
Before you misuse this buzzword, take a proactive approach and think about what it really means and if you are actually being proactive.
It might change your mind and help you avoid perpetuating the misperceptions about being proactive.
Author and marketing trailblazer Dave Mastovich has helped companies transform their messaging and improve their Marketing ROI for decades. He's founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the No BS Marketing podcast and author of the book Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling. His blog, Light Reading, has been featured in over 50 media outlets with readership of more than 1 million.
