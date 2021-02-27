Ian Banks has joined the RE/MAX Team, REALTORS office in the Young American Furniture Building in Geistown, where he is a designated buyer agent on the Bob Colvin Team.
He obtained his Pennsylvania Real Estate Salesperson license while working for Zamias Services Inc.
Banks, a 2013 graduate of Greater Johnstown High School, received a bachelor’s degree in communication in 2017 from Slippery Rock University, where he held leadership roles in event programming and student government.
He is a member of the National, Pennsylvania and Cambria-Somerset Association of REALTORS.
