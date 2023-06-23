BELSANO, Pa. – Unfolding the blue envelope while holding back tears and smiling, Dorothy Kolega and her daughter, Christine Salerno, thought of their lost loved one as the painted lady butterflies took flight at the Penn Hospice release event on Friday.
Kolega’s husband of 68 years and Salerno’s father, William, died in November at the age of 94.
“It’s just hard when you’re so in love with someone like that and you want them to live forever,” Salerno said. “It’s just unreal that he’s not here.”
As her father’s health deteriorated because of alzheimer’s disease, they contacted Penn Hospice for in-home care.
“Hospice was there for us when we needed it,” Kolega said.
The pair were two of dozens that showed up to Duman Lake County Park on Friday to take part in the release.
The event was organized by the Rev. Scott Lill who serves as chaplain for Penn Hospice.
“It’s nice to be with people who are on the same journey as you are,” he said. “We thought it would be a wonderful way for them to remember their lost loved ones.”
Kolega and Salerno were glad to be there and before the release spoke fondly about the father and husband who passed away.
“He was a jokester till the end,” Salerno said.
She and her mother commended Penn Hospice for all the care and help the Ebensburg-based company provided their family.
“They were very supportive,” Salerno said.
Her mother added that the nurses and aides “were excellent.”
They helped him get ready for the day, shave and keep his dignity, the pair said.
Those who cared for him went further as well.
After William Kolega passed, they took a sweatshirt he wore often and had it made into a teddy bear with a recording of him singing for his wife.
Joanne Walls, a volunteer at the event, had a similarly positive experience with hospice.
She said her father-in-law went through Windber Hospice a few years ago and had wonderful care.
“I’ve loved hospice ever since,” Walls said.
She was there on Friday with her daughter, Kourtney, who’s volunteered with Penn Hospice since she was in high school.
Joanne Walls said she got her children involved because she wanted “them to get out there and help people.”
Her daughter said she thought it was awesome that Penn Hospice brought everyone together for the release.
“I hope they continue to do it and keep bringing people together,” Kourtney Walls said.
According to company Executive Director Kevin Deyarmin, that’s the plan.
This is the first year for the butterfly event, but he wants it to be an annual tradition.
“It’s a way to remember lost loved ones,” Deyarmin said.
After the release, visitors were invited to share a meal together while music played under the pavilion that was decorated with butterfly balloons and related items.
