SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Fred Lukachinsky was inside a FedEx Ground office near Pittsburgh on Sept. 11, 2001, when word began to spread that an airliner had crashed in Somerset County.
“There were 2,500 people in our building that day,” Lukachinsky said, recalling how he and a few dozen colleagues huddled around a computer, waiting for updates on the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 and the other jets that were hijacked during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “In that moment, you could hear a pin drop.”
It was a morning Lukachinsky will never forget, and now he’ll lead a Flight 93 National Memorial nonprofit whose goal is to ensure Americans today and tomorrow don’t forget it either.
Lukachinsky, of Cranberry Township, Butler County, has been elected to serve as the next president of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial.
Emily Shenkel was elected to serve as the group’s vice president. Her cousin and godmother, Lorraine Bay, was a flight attendant on Flight 93.
The 501(c)(3) organization was formed in 2009 to support education, preservation, awareness and volunteering efforts at the National Park Service’s 2,000-acre memorial near Shanksville.
Lukachinsky served on the group’s board for five years, most recently as vice president, before he was elected to succeed now-former president Donna Gibson.
Lukachinsky has been supporting Flight 93 National Memorial since before it was completed. Through FedEx Ground, he said, he got involved in the HALO Foundation’s 93 Cents for Flight 93 fundraiser, helping to raise money and awareness for the $60 million project in the years after 9/11.
That grassroots, “face-to-face” fundraising method is something he hopes to return to in 2022 through the Friends of Flight 93.
“I think we can forge new partnerships by introducing ourselves to the businesses in the Pittsburgh area,” he said.
The group supports efforts both at the memorial and virtually to educate people around the globe about the Flight 93 story, the flight’s passengers and crew and the lessons of that day. That includes an annual speaker series.
Those efforts are now more important than ever before, Lukachinsky said.
“There’s a new generation who doesn’t remember that day – a barrier we’ll have to get used to forever,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to find ways to reach them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.