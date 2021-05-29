Della D. Csehoski, CEO of the Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors, tells of a person who recently sent money for a rental home in the Westmont Hilltop School District and started moving into the property when she saw a for-sale sign in the yard.
A rash of rental scams have been reported amid the area’s bustling housing market, with some victims losing at least $1,000, Csehoski said.
“In some cases, people are scammed, and they don’t have money to move then,” Csehoski said. “They just lost their security deposit and first month’s rent.”
Scammers sometimes scrape photos off the internet of properties that are for sale and list them online as available for rent.
“They list them as for rent on Craigslist, but now they are moving more toward Facebook Marketplace,” Csehoski said.
The scammers ask for electronic payment for one month’s rent and a security deposit.
“Sometimes they’ll ask for pet fees and even as little as a rental application fee,” she said.
Scammers ‘are convincing’
West Hills Regional police took a separate report on May 21 for a rental scam involving a property in the Greater Johnstown area, Patrolman Chris Kesslak said.
Kesslak said the Pennsylvania attorney general or thbe FBI may take the case that West Hills Regional is currently investigating.
“These scammers are very convincing,” he said. “They forward contracts and requested information.”
And not only do people send money, but they also send personal information in some cases.
“Once the scammers have a Social Security number, they can have a field day with it,” he said, “so it is important for people to check in with their banks and credit histories.”
He advised people to check with a real estate agent before sending money.
Market is strong
Real estate scams happen in cycles, Csehoski said.
However, the pressure of the current housing market may be working in scammers’ favor.
“People are desperate to find a rental, so they are falling for these,” she said.
Statewide, the duration a list,ed property is on the market is down 47 days from last year.
“Here, we are getting properties that are selling the same day they go on the market,” she said.
And Csehoski said the number of listings in Cambria and Somerset counties is down 50% over last year, contributing to low inventory.
“There were a lot of people who did not move last year because of the pandemic, so they are moving this year,” she said. “It’s also increased the rental market because people are looking for bigger places with more space, and we are also seeing an uptick in out-of-town buyers moving to the area because of the remote work trend.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
