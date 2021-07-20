EBENSBURG – The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce marked milestones Tuesday for two Ebensburg businesses.
VetAdvisor has settled into a new location at 877 Hills Plaza Drive, where specialists provide holistic wellness resources for military veterans, active-duty service members, National Guardsmen and reservists.
All VetAdvisor mental health services are provided solely through telecommunication systems, which especially helps rural residents, President Jen Christman said.
“We are hiring,” she said Tuesday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We are hiring licensed clinical social workers, psychiatrists and psychologists.”
The support program provides tele-services 24 hours a day.
VetAdvisor services have been used by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense, as well as private sector organizations, colleges and universities and nonprofit organizations.
VetAdvisor is a brand of technology solutions company Three Wire Systems, founded in 2006 by U.S. Navy veteran Dan Frank in Washington, D.C.
Frank said he plans for the Ebensburg location as well as the company’s Richland Township location to continue growing.
“The people here are salt-of-the earth people,” he said. “We are staying here.”
He said the company provides services for military and non-military under a new MyAdvisor brand.
The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce also hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the new expansion of Sandy Johns plant and floral shop, 3135 New Germany Road in the Ebensburg Mini Mall.
Shop owner Becky Bodenschatz opened Sandy Johns in 2019. The business expanded last month with the opening of a new room, doubling the size of the shop.
In the new room, customers make their own custom bouquets and terrariums.
Sandy Johns also offers made-in-America goods including bath and body products and candles.
Bodenchatz’ floral services include wedding and event packages, a flower bar as well as floral arrangements and designs and plants and planters.
“I wanted a shop that gives a different perspective to the floral industry,” she said.
She said she appreciated the support she’s had from the county.
At her growing shop Tuesday, Bodenschatz cut a ceremonial ribbon with her young sons Grant and Wyatt. Her husband, Drew, works at the Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona.
Employees and families of both businesses, as well as Cambria County Commissioners Thomas Chernisky and Scott Hunt and representatives from the offices of Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, were present for the ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
