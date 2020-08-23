More than 14,000 cans of drinking water have been donated to volunteer firefighters in New Baltimore and the Johnstown area by Johnstown-based Von’s United Beverage and brewing megacompany Anheuser-Busch, officials at Von’s said Friday.
The recipients of the donated water were Oakland Volunteer Fire Company in Stonycreek Township and New Baltimore & Area Volunteer Fire Company in New Baltimore.
The cans of water came from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado, which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water for first responders. The donation was made through the National Volunteer Fire Council.
“Von’s United Beverage has a long tradition of supporting the local communities within our regional territory,” company officials said in a press release Friday. “In this case, we are proud to partner with Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council to support New Baltimore and Oakland, two hard working volunteer fire companies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.