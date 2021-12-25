JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Several staff members of the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA have completed Cause-
Driven Leadership certifications, a credentialing process specific to the YMCA.
Shawn Sebring, CEO, has completed the new CEO Institute Certification, which focuses on what it means to be a YMCA CEO, and offers an accelerated pathway to earning the required organizational leadership certification.
Staff members Quan Britt, director of youth engagement; Kristina Marinkovich, director of wellness and chronic disease; and Karen Hoffman, marketing and communications coordinator, have completed leadership certifications.
These certifications guide professional and personal development in staff and volunteers to help them grow as a YMCA leader who can bring about real, positive change in the community.
