Melinda Roeder Skrbin has joined WTAJ-TV as news director.
Skrbin was formerly an afternoon news anchor with KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh and was a professor at Waynesburg University, having taught courses in broadcast journalism, video production and media law, and served as faculty adviser for the student-run television station.
She brings more than 25 years of experience in broadcast journalism and has earned several awards for work in TV and radio, including 13 regional Emmy awards, seven Edward R. Murrow awards and dozens of honors from The Associated Press.
Skrbin serves as national Scholarship Committee chair for NATAS (National Academy of Television News and Science).
She recevied her bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Duquesne University, a master's degree in communication and leadership studies from Gonzaga University and a doctorate's degree in strategic media from Liberty University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.