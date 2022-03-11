Chris Burlingame, a writing consultant and study skills specialist at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, was recently featured in "Teaching Palahniuk: The Treasures of Transgression in the Age of Trump and Beyond."
Burlingame, of Altoona, edited the book, as well as contributed the introduction and two chapters. This is his first book-length publication, and his contributions are based on his teaching experiences at Mount Aloysius.
