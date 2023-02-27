JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After receiving special training, a Johnstown heart doctor is offering the world’s smallest pacemaker to qualified patients at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Lou Mastrine is a cardiac electrophysiologist with Conemaugh Physician Group, Cardiology.
Earlier this month, he implanted the region’s first Micra Transcatheter Pacing System at Memorial.
The cylindrical device is about an inch long and a quarter-inch wide that attaches directly to the right lower chamber of the heart, called the ventricle.
“It is not implanted in the traditional way,” Mastrine said.
Normally, pacemakers are inserted in a surgical “pocket” under the skin near the collarbone and wires are fed to attach to the heart chambers. The Micra is fed through a vein from a small incision near in the groin with a catheter, or small tube, Mastrine explained.
“We go into one chamber of the heart where we deploy the device,” he said.
It is used to treat bradyarrhythmia, a condition in which the heart does not beat fast enough to deliver oxygen-rich blood for normal activity. The pacemaker sends electrical impulses to the heart at intervals for a healthy heartbeat.
The Micra is entirely self-contained, lasts about 12 years and can’t be felt under the skin, the Stony Brook Heart Institute explains on its website.
That means there is less chance of infection or other complications from the surgical pocket, Mastrine said.
“For most patients, the benefits are significant, beginning with a much shorter recovery time,” he said. “Additionally, the Micra pacemaker is designed to automatically adjust pacing based on the patient’s activity level.”
Since there is no implant near the collarbone, there is no shoulder pain associated with the pacemaker, allowing patients to return to normal activities sooner – even resuming or starting an exercise program.
Mastrine expects to implant one or two Micra pacemakers a month in patients meeting certain qualifications – among them those at risk from infection and those whose veins near the usual implant site are difficult to access.
Manufactured by Medtronic, the Micra pacemakers have been in use since 2016 and remain the world’s only pacemakers inserted directly into the heart with a catheter. The company recently announced that more than 100,000 patients have received the Micra device worldwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.