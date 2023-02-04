Bette Slayton, president and CEO of the Bedford County Development Association, has joined Community Foundation for the Alleghenies board of directors.
Slayton, a native of Wisconsin, owns Slayton’s BearDance, a 320-acre beef cattle farm in Dutch Corner, Bedford County, with her husband, Paul.
She is celebrating 33 years with BCDA, having begun her career in 1990 in the Bedford County office of Economic Development.
Slayton was president of the Pennsylvania Economic Development Association from 2001 to 2002, and currently serves on a number of statewide economic and workforce development boards and committees.
She received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Wisconsin and did graduate work at Montana State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.