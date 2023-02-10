Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber welcomes Dr. J. Eric Wieczorek to WindberCare Physicians. He will see patients at 456 Locust St. in Sidman.
Wieczorek specializes in family and internal medicine, treating chronic and acute medical problems and focusing on disease prevention by recommending appropriate screenings and emphasizing the importance of health education.
Wieczorek is board certified in family medicine with a strong interest in adult and geriatric medicine. He has been the Forest Hills School District physician since 1991 and continues to visit nursing home/personal care patients on a regular basis.
He graduated from Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and completed his internship and residency from St. Margaret Memorial Hospital in Pittsburgh.
