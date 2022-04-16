Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber welcomes Jackie Springer, a certified registered nurse practitioner (CRNP), to WindberCare Physicians.
She joins Dr. David Bencie, Dr. Lakshmi Madduru, and CRNPs Ralph Aiken and Michelle Corle. Together, they specialize in family and internal medicine.
Springer also is board certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.She is a graduate of Clarion University's Family Nurse Practitioner program and of Mount Aloysius College's RN-BSN program. She was formerly employed as a certified school nurse.
