Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber welcomes Karen Menser and Kathryn Parkins, certified registered nurse practitioners, to Windber GYN Associates. The new practitioners join Dr. Greg Whorral and Rebecca Kebberly, CRNP.
Menser is a board certified family nurse practitioner with more than 10 years of experience in women’s health. She graduated from Carlow University with a doctor of nursing practice degree and a master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner.
She has most recently worked in an OB/GYN setting in Somerset and Cambria counties.
Parkins is a board certified women’s health nurse practitioner with nearly nine years of experience. She graduated from the University of South Alabama’s Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner program and is working toward a doctorate degree.
She most recently worked in the women’s health field in the Johnstown and surrounding areas.
