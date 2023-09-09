William Lloyd

Unlike any other U.S. politician in recent memory, former President Donald Trump has the ability to convince voters to focus on his rhetoric rather than on his deeds.
Despite four criminal indictments, many voters find Trump an attractive candidate for 2024, because they believe he hates the elites as much as they do.
In the opinion of these Americans, the elites sent working-class children to Vietnam while children from wealthier families escaped the draft. The elites shipped American jobs to foreign countries. The elites look down on traditional family values, favor abortion and oppose gun rights.
Trump is a surprising hero for alienated Americans who so frequently believe they get the short end of the stick.
As a self-proclaimed multi- billionaire, he is one of the wealthiest people in the country. As a child of a rich family, he avoided military service by taking advantage of deferments for education and a dubious medical condition.
Although his supporters advocate traditional family values, Trump is twice- divorced, bragged about groping women, was found liable by a jury for sexual abuse and allegedly authorized payment of hush money to hide an extramarital affair.
Trump is being prosecuted, not persecuted. Like all other criminal defendants, he is presumed innocent. He is entitled to cross-examine prosecution witnesses, present evidence, testify on his own behalf and make legal arguments. Conviction will require an unanimous jury to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Two of the four indictments stem from allegations Trump illegally attempted to overturn the 2020 election. Rather than being a victim, Trump would actually be the beneficiary of a two-tiered system of justice if he were allowed to escape prosecution while hundreds of his followers have been jailed for attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 in response to his election lies.
According to the federal indictment and testimony before the U.S. House committee that investigated Jan. 6, Trump’s own attorney general, other high-ranking government lawyers and Trump’s own top campaign aides told Trump that he had lost the 2020 election.
Furthermore, none of the Trump team’s recounts or legal challenges succeeded in changing the outcome. Never- theless, Trump continues to claim that he was the actual winner. If he really believes that, he is out of touch with reality and is mentally unfit for public office.
In addition to the two indictments arising out of Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 results, one of the indictments stems from his alleged complicity in hush money payments to a porn star. Although Michael Cohen served a prison sentence for making the payments, Trump escaped charges at the time because of a Justice Department policy prohibiting the indictment of a sitting president.
Once again, Trump would be the beneficiary of a two-tiered system of justice if he were allowed to escape accountability forever when the person who allegedly acted on his behalf paid the price.
The fourth indictment arose out of Trump’s failure to return classified documents after his term of office had ended. Trump could likely have avoided this indictment if he had returned the documents when the National Archives asked for them or if he had promptly sought a judicial ruling that he had properly declassified the documents or was otherwise allowed to keep them. Instead, Trump allegedly hid the documents until the FBI seized them pursuant to a search warrant.
Failing to hold Trump accountable in the documents case would yet again make him the beneficiary of a two-tiered system of judgment.
After all, lower-ranking government officials have been fined or imprisoned for taking classified documents to which they were not entitled.
According to Trump, he should not face criminal charges because Hunter Biden made millions of dollars by trading on his father’s name and now-President Joe Biden profited from Hunter’s wrongdoing. Trump’s logic is backwards. The remedy is not to let Trump off the hook. The remedy is to hold Hunter Biden and his father accountable if that is warranted by the evidence.
Some prominent Republicans concede that Trump has done things that are wrong, but they argue that voters – rather than jurors – should decide his fate. Unfortunately, we tried that in 2020, but Trump refused to accept the outcome.
The former president is running neck-and-neck with Biden in the polls, but Trump would likely have a clear advantage if he had accepted the 2020 results. Instead, Trump let his ego and his lust for power get in the way.
Trump has let his supporters down. They do not owe him their continued loyalty.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.