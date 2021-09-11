Wessel employee passes CPA exam Sep 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Wessel & Co., a regional certified public accounting and business consulting firm, has announced that Victoria Grattan has passed all four parts of the Uniform CPA Examination. She is a graduate of Pitt-Johnstown. Tags Consulting Firm Wessel & Co. Company Commerce Victoria Grattan Employee Exam Regional Accounting Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Gregory, Donald Bottorff, Raymond Simmons, Otis Skrout, Patricia Bobak, Odessa Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJohnstown Galleria sold to creditor at sheriff's saleExperts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Why is the vaccine being pushed so fervently?'Johnstown Galleria bidding to start at $15.4 millionCOVID-19 situation cancels Conemaugh Township-Windber rivalry football gamePenn Cambria proves point with 27-14 victory at Bishop GuilfoyleConemaugh Valley has about 100 students, staff in quarantine due to 10 positive cases, contact tracingMore than 200 COVID-19 cases found in area school-aged children in one weekJohnstown teen charged as adult in alleged armed robberyTribute to Women | YWCA Greater Johnstown will honor nine for community serviceCOVID-19 cancellations shake up scholastic football schedule Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
