Johnstown-based accounting company Wessel & Co. has announced promotions within the firm.

Jared G. Black has been promoted to senior accountant in the audit department. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Francis University. He is a member of the internal Manufacturing & Distribution, Government Contracting and Architect, Construction & Engineering niche teams.

Marlissa M. Cinko has been promoted to tax supervisor. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, and is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor in both desktop and online. She is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Business Networking Group of Johnstown.

Erin J. Hughes has been promoted to tax supervisor. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration and management from LaRoche University, and is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor online. She is a volunteer with various organizations, such as Special Olympics and Vincentian Home.

Brennan J. Illig has been promoted to staff accountant II in the audit department. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and a master’s degree in accounting from Duquesne University.

Jason Rice, CPA, has been promoted to manager consultant. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and a masters certificate of acquisition and contracting from American Graduate University. Rice joined the firm in 2006 and performs consulting engagements for federal government contractors. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the National Contract Management Association, for which he serves as treasurer.

Heather Riggleman has been promoted to staff accountant II in the audit department. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a certificate in accounting information systems auditing from Penn State University.

Kaori Robertson has been promoted to staff accountant II in the audit department. She received a bachelor’s degree from Kanda University of International Studies in Tokyo, Japan, and took accounting and business credits through online courses from California State University East Bay.

Jennifer Shults, EA, has been promoted to manager – tax. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut, and a master’s degree in financial management from Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut. Shults joined the firm in July 2020 when Wessel & Co. merged with Perry & Company PC, where she had worked for five and half years. She volunteers as a substitute catechist for St. Kilian Church in Cranberry Township.

Brooke R. Sowers has been promoted to staff accountant III in the tax department. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a certified payroll professional from Seton Hill University. She is part of the Customized Accounting Solutions niche and is a member of Business and Professional Women of Ligonier Valley and The Hollow Tree Players.

Nicole A. Wissinger has been promoted to staff accountant III in the audit department. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Forensic Accounting niche and volunteers for various Wessel & Co. community projects.

