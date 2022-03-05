Johnstown-based accounting company Wessel & Co. has announced promotions within the firm.
• Jared G. Black has been promoted to senior accountant in the audit department. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Francis University. He is a member of the internal Manufacturing & Distribution, Government Contracting and Architect, Construction & Engineering niche teams.
• Marlissa M. Cinko has been promoted to tax supervisor. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, and is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor in both desktop and online. She is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Business Networking Group of Johnstown.
• Erin J. Hughes has been promoted to tax supervisor. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration and management from LaRoche University, and is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor online. She is a volunteer with various organizations, such as Special Olympics and Vincentian Home.
• Brennan J. Illig has been promoted to staff accountant II in the audit department. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and a master’s degree in accounting from Duquesne University.
• Jason Rice, CPA, has been promoted to manager consultant. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and a masters certificate of acquisition and contracting from American Graduate University. Rice joined the firm in 2006 and performs consulting engagements for federal government contractors. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the National Contract Management Association, for which he serves as treasurer.
• Heather Riggleman has been promoted to staff accountant II in the audit department. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a certificate in accounting information systems auditing from Penn State University.
• Kaori Robertson has been promoted to staff accountant II in the audit department. She received a bachelor’s degree from Kanda University of International Studies in Tokyo, Japan, and took accounting and business credits through online courses from California State University East Bay.
• Jennifer Shults, EA, has been promoted to manager – tax. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut, and a master’s degree in financial management from Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut. Shults joined the firm in July 2020 when Wessel & Co. merged with Perry & Company PC, where she had worked for five and half years. She volunteers as a substitute catechist for St. Kilian Church in Cranberry Township.
• Brooke R. Sowers has been promoted to staff accountant III in the tax department. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a certified payroll professional from Seton Hill University. She is part of the Customized Accounting Solutions niche and is a member of Business and Professional Women of Ligonier Valley and The Hollow Tree Players.
• Nicole A. Wissinger has been promoted to staff accountant III in the audit department. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Forensic Accounting niche and volunteers for various Wessel & Co. community projects.
