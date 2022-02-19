Wessel & Co. has announced the promotions of three accountants in the firm to principals.
Amy J. Edmiston has a bachelor's degree in accounting from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She has been with the company since 2006. Her specializations include individual income taxes, fiduciary income taxes, estate planning and nonprofit organizations. She is a certified public accountant, as well as a certified nonprofit accounting professional, and is a certified specialist in estate planning. Edmiston is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She is the treasurer for Peer Empowerment Network, a member of the Estate Planning Council of Cambria/Somerset Counties and the treasurer for the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center.
Mary Ellen Denny has a bachelor's degree in accounting from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She has been with the company since 1996 and leads the systems consulting department. Her specializations include Abila MIP Fund Accounting, Sage 50 Accounting, QuickBooks Accounting – Pro, Premier and Enterprise. Denny is an Abilia MIP certified consultant, QuickBooks Certified ProAdvisor and holds the QuickBooks Advanced certification. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants and secretary of the Regional Business Networking group.
Meghan M. Freidhof has a bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Francis University. She has been with the company since 2007 and plans and oversees the government and nonprofit audits and has significant experience related to federal and state compliance auditing. She also manages the firm’s Pennsylvania Election and Lobbying audits. She leads our Next Gen Committee and Women’s Resource Group and is a member of the Human Resource and Quality Control committees. Freidhof is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She is chairwoman of the finance council for Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel Church and a former elected auditor in Munster Township. In 2018, she was a recipient of the Pennsylvania Business Central’s Foremost Under 40 Award. Freidhof was also a recipient of a Young Leader Award from the PICPA in 2021.
