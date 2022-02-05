Wessel & Co. has announced the promotions of Jared R. Mishler, CPA, and Chad D. Korenoski, CPA, to shareholders in the firm.
Mishler, of Somerset County, has been with the firm since 2003. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Francis University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the American Production and Inventory Control Society.
Mishler is a highly skilled auditor and is responsible for various manufacturing audits and consulting, engineering and construction auditing and consulting, inventory control procedures and analysis, corporate tax planning, indirect rate development, operational review and risk management, budgets and forecasts, sales tax compliance, succession planning and maintaining and expanding bonding capacity.
Certified in International Financial Reporting Standards, he is a member of the Conemaugh Township Rotary and is actively involved in the National Contract Management Association – Greater Johnstown Chapter. He is a past leader of the firm’s CPA mentoring circle, past board member of the Greater Johnstown YMCA and past treasurer of the Young Professionals of the Alleghenies.
Korenoski received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and joined the firm in 2005 after relocating to the region from the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. He leads the firm’s various corporate, partnership and individual taxation, tax planning strategies, LIFO method of inventory, fixed asset advisory services, business consulting, IRS audit representation, mergers and acquisitions, succession planning and research and development tax credit studies.
In 2013, Korenoski was named Pennsylvania Business Central Foremost Under 40. He is a board member of the American Red Cross, Pennsylvania Mountains Chapter, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
