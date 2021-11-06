Wessel & Co., a regional certified public accounting and business consulting firm, welcomes Maxwell A. Kirsch, Andrew R. Konieczny and Krista L. Bassett to its staff.
Kirsch will serve as a staff accountant in the audit department. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a bachelor's degree in finance and minor in accounting. He also received an MBA in accounting from St. Francis University. Kirsch is a Cambria County resident and joined the firm on July 7.
Konieczny will serve as staff accountant in the tax department. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a bachelor's degree in accounting and an MBA, with an HR focus. Konieczny is a Cambria County resident and joined the firm on Aug. 10.
Bassett will serve as a receptionist in the administrative department. She is a 2010 graduate of Cambria-Rowe Business College, with an associate degree in specialized business in accounting. Bassett is a Cambria County resident and joined the firm on Oct. 27.
