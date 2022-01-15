People with goals to start their own business can participate in a free live webinar.
The webinar, scheduled for Jan. 25, is set to be hosted by Jeff Boldizar, director at the St. Francis Small Business Development Center, and Blake Fleegle, entrepreneurial coach with JARI, a nonprofit economic development organization.
The session will review various aspects of starting and operating a business. Attendees will review characteristics and personality traits of small business owners, as well as business plan basics, legal structures, rules and regulations, and financing opportunities.
The free session will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 25.
To register, visit www.jari.com and click on the calendar to access the registration link or contact Lauren Thompson at lauren@jari.com.
Registration is requested by Jan. 24.
