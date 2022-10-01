Amanda Lipps has been hired as the volunteer and community engagement manager of Vision 2025. She will be developing and implementing Vision Together 2025's communication and event strategies, as well as nurturing its large volunteer base.
Lipps, a West Virginia native, moved to the region six years ago for recreation opportunities, primarily the whitewater releases on the Stonycreek River.
She is on the board of directors for Conemaugh Valley Conservancy and the Friends of Shawnee and Blue Knob state parks, and volunteers for numerous nonprofits in the community.
Lipps was recognized as the 2021 Volunteer of the Year for Watersmith Guild's program First Waves, and received a 2020 COVID-19 Champion Award from the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.
Lipps graduated summa cum laude from Baker College, where she received a bachelor's degree in business administration, and for the past four years, Lipps was an outreach specialist at REI Co-op, where she was an Anderson Award recipient.
