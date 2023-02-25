AmeriServ Financial
Located: 216 Franklin St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Jeffrey A. Stopko, president and CEO.
Employment: There are 325 employees.
History: Established in 1901.
General: AmeriServ Financial provides consumer and commercial banking, wealth management and investment services. It serves Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Centre, Westmoreland, Allegheny counties and Hagerstown and Washington County, Maryland.
As of Dec. 31, the company had total assets of $1.4 billion. AmeriServ Financial Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol ASRV on NASDAQ.
In June 2022, AmeriServ introduced a new community loan program designed to replace the misconception that owning a home isn’t for everyone. This program aids qualifying consumers with closing cost assistance, a reduced interest rate and other benefits. Prospective homeowners who meet certain guidelines and have been prequalified for a mortgage may also be eligible for grants within our service areas through other agencies that can mitigate the costs of home ownership.
In early October, the bank refreshed its website to create a modern look with greater functionality and improved navigation for the end user. Throughout last year, the bank began to equip all our branches with deposit-enabled ATMs. Soon customers will be able to make check or cash ATM deposits at all our Pennsylvania locations.
Last year, AmeriServ introduced a new role for branch office personnel: the position of retail sales and service associate. With this new program, the staff will provide personal service beyond the conventional over-the-counter model by anticipating customer needs and suggesting appropriate banking for life products, and by acting as customer consultants who respond directly to requests for specific financial services such as mortgage applications.
Some community sponsorships included the Johnstown Mill Rats, a weeklong Juneteenth celebration, Stockings for Soldiers, and The Learning Lamp’s Cambria County Backpack Project. For educational outreach, we sponsored the Meyersdale Area High School Essay Writing Contest and are large contributors to the Hagerstown Community Foundation Scholarship. The bank partnered with Ever-Fi to offer a financial literacy class to Greater Johnstown High School. Over the holidays, AmeriServ made donations to local fire departments in honor of the customers as there is always a need to fund first responders.
Cambria County Transit Authority
Located: 502 Maple Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Rose M. Lucey-Noll, executive director.
Employment: There are 136 employees, up by 16 from 2021, with plans to hire six more at CamTran and eight at the Johnstown Inclined Plane.
History: Established in 1976.
General: The Cambria County Transit Authority provides public transportation in Cambria County and Windber Borough.
Revenue increased by 32% in 2022 compared to 2021, but was down by 40% compared to pre-COVID-19 years.
COVID-19 continues to impact CamTran’s ridership with the increase in remote working, especially call center workers and colleges offering more Zoom classes. In addition, the shortage of bus operators has led to limited shared-ride (Reserve-a-Ride) trips to essential life-sustaining activities, i.e., dialysis, medical appointments, food security and employment. CamTran expects the shared-ride services to return to pre-COVID levels as they try to hire more bus operators.
Accomplishments in 2022 included the completion of several capital projects, including the installation of new water and sewer lines at the rural bus service operations and maintenance facility in Ebensburg. In addition, a new bus wash with a recycling water system was also installed.
The Johnstown Inclined Plane rehabilitation project is in full swing, and it is in the latter part of the project.
CamTran implemented the AVAIL Fixed Route Intelligent Transportation System as part of a statewide technology project. This involves the use of new hardware and software technologies that gives CamTran the ability to review key analytics that are vital to operations and maintenance.
In addition, CamTran joined several other transit agencies at the end of 2022 to purchase scheduling and run-cutting software.
These new technologies will help CamTran operate more efficiently and effectively. This will give CamTran the ability to undertake service route adjustments and changes in a timelier manner.
CamTran has embraced new technologies over the years. The recent implementation of FRITS and scheduling software indicates our commitment to use the technological tools available to improve on our transit systems performance. Also, new this year is a revamped FINDMYRIDE technology program statewide that customers can use to book their Reserve-a-Ride trips online.
For CamTran to continue to improve on how we deliver transit in our community, we need to keep learning about emerging technologies and how they will impact our delivery of transit services.
We continue to remain very optimistic.
The leaders in the business community are standing up for Cambria County and partnering with federal, state and local legislators, as well as government agencies, to move Cambria County forward.
Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce
Located: 416 Main St., Suite 201, Johnstown.
Leadership: Amy Bradley, president and CEO.
Employment: There are four employees.
History: Established in 1910.
General: Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce supports the business community and promotes the Cambria County region. The company ended 2022 with 47 new chamber members. The past few years have been great for new members as we offer more positive public relations and recognition for our members.
Cambria Regional Chamber continues to grow its social media and marketing capabilities, providing more tools and a wider reach to promote its 600-plus businesses and organizations. The company also uses platforms to spread positive news about Johnstown and Cambria County, showcasing new technology, events, awards and recognitions and people doing good things for the community.
Accomplishments included the John B. Gunter Leadership Initiative, led by chamber vice president Debra Orner, graduating another class which puts it at more than 500 people who have graduated from the program.
The company successfully orchestrated several community events that bring people and recognition to the region, including Showcase for Commerce, the chamber’s Economic Summit and the Business Hall of Fame. The chamber committees continue to do important work, including its Outdoor Recreation Economy Council, which helps develop and enhance recreational opportunities as a driver for economic development in the region.
The chamber ambassador program was revamped as a way to welcome businesses and people to the region and to provide a larger network of people sharing positive news and promotion for the area. Social media tools continue to evolve, allowing us to reach a larger audience to promote good news and relevant information for the business community.
The chamber would love to see more people getting involved in making the community an even better place to live, volunteering your time, sharing your ideas and helping move the region forward.
Century 21 All Service Inc.
Located: 212 Bloomfield St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Gary Green, broker/owner.
Employment: There are 17 employees. Two real estate agents will be added in 2023.
History: Established in 1981.
General: The full-service real estate agency serves clients in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties.
Accomplishments include the Century 21 Gold Medallion Award for being among the Top 10 Century 21 offices in the state.
CJL Engineering
Located: 232 Horner St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Matthew R. Sotosky and James M. Vizzini, partners.
Employment: There are 142 employees, down by 13 from 2021. There are plans to hire five to 10 more in 2023.
History: Established in 1938.
General: CJL Engineering provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, civil, structural consulting engineering services, commissioning, 3D BIM modeling and 3D laser scanning. CJL provides service in the continental United States. Sales increased by 15%.
CJL is seeing growth overall in sales and also seeing solid growth in the areas of fire protection and commissioning. The Johnstown office remains a hub of engineering production.
Technology improves productivity, both internally and externally. CJL encourages and promotes continuing education in technical areas and works closely with PA CareerLink to provide on-the-job training for incoming employees. CJL’s goal for 2023 is to grow its civil and structural engineering departments.
CJL continues to be awarded large health care, K-12 and higher education projects. The corporate market sector has also expanded. Currently, CJL is working for corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas. Air quality research continues to mitigate spread of airborne diseases such as COVID-19. In 2022, CJL won the AIA Pennsylvania Merit Award in the impact design category for its project Digital Foundry at New Kensington, Pennsylvania.
Technology has significantly improved its work flow and productivity. The ability to meet virtually has saved time and expense and increased its profitability. The hardware and software we use is continually evolving, making work more precise and giving the ability to see things in real time. 3D BIM scanning is being utilized on a regular basis.
This region has many positive factors. The commuter service at the Johnstown airport continues to provide greater access to and from the area. News of a second train to Pittsburgh could be very helpful.
Pitt-Johnstown’s engineering program is a huge benefit to the community, providing quality engineering graduates.
Community Foundation for the Alleghenies
Located: 216 Franklin St., Suite 400, Johnstown.
Leadership: Mike Kane, president and executive director.
Employment: There are 13 employees, up by one from 2021. There are plans to hire one employee in 2023.
History: Established in 1990.
General: Community Foundation for the Alleghenies provides grant-making, charitable giving options and fund management. It serves Cambria, Bedford, Somerset and Indiana counties.
Gifts to the foundation increased by nearly $6 million, with a record-setting total of just over $20.5 million. The growth allowed it to end the calendar year with assets of $101.6 million, despite a challenging investment environment.
The Community Foundation received the largest gift ever in its 32-year history – $14.5 million from an anonymous donor.
The funding will be used to support two key areas of need identified by the foundation as critical to the future success of the Cambria-Somerset region – early childhood education and community development.
The foundation is working closely with local wealth advisers to offer the most impactful charitable giving strategies to help people who care about our community design their legacies. We offer anyone the opportunity to become a philanthropist.
CFA grew to 910 funds that awarded $15 million in grants and charitable distributions to 460 organizations and awarded $681,460 in scholarships.
CFA redesigned its website and hopes that you’ll find what you need faster.
From its strategic grant-making to its legacy creation, CFA is working to benefit the community every day. CFA’s new “How do I” feature is one addition we hope is especially helpful in getting you exactly where you want to go. Looking to submit a final grant report? Need help finding a wealth adviser? Want to see which organizations have received a grant from the Community Foundation? Just click the red “How do I” button at the top right to find answers.
CFA has adopted best-in-class software to allow fund managers to access and manage their funds at the click of a few buttons. That software also allows for simple, secure online donations, which are a critical part of effective fundraising campaigns now and into the future.
The foundation continues to seek ways to make giving accessible, easy, safe and tax-efficient.
Concurrent Technologies Corp.
Located: 100 CTC Drive, Johnstown.
Leadership: Edward J. Sheehan Jr., president and chief executive officer.
Employment: There are 405 employees, up by five from 2021. There are plans to hire 90 more employees.
History: Established in 1987.
General: Concurrent Technologies Corp. (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization that provides innovative management and technology-based solutions to government and industry.
CTC’s areas of expertise fall within these broad categories: engineering and manufacturing; readiness solutions; and information technology.
CTC works with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corp. (EVC), to transition technology-related products and services into the marketplace. CTC serves clients in the U.S. and abroad.
CTC and EVC consolidated contract revenue/sales increased 3% from 2021-2022 and it expects the rate of growth will be larger in 2023.
In a new initiative, CTC is working to prove the feasibility of applying a high-temperature technology to extract rare-earth elements (REEs) from coal-based sources. REEs are critical to the production of national defense weapons systems, electronics, advanced motors, power generation equipment, automobiles and more.
This technology, if successful in this application, could lead to the development of a domestic supply chain of REEs and create quality jobs in Pennsylvania, as private investors would potentially fund production facilities that would utilize this process on a large scale. In creating a domestic supply of REEs, our nation would not be reliant upon foreign providers of REEs, thereby strengthening the nation’s economic potential and enhancing its national security. In addition, this process would aid in eliminating some of the spent coal residuals that can be environmentally hazardous. This effort is funded through a state Department of Community and Economic Development grant.
CTC is also working on a $5.2 million Air Force contract to build the world’s largest additive manufacturing machine. The project intends to overcome the limits of current 3D manufacturing equipment to build longer parts for critical defense applications. One of our most recent accomplishments with our ammunition services is the construction of our own firing range, where we can test, collect data and evaluate new bullet designs.
Collaboration between CTC and its technology transition affiliate, EVC, is the key to many accomplishments across our portfolio of technologies. The ability to perform applied research and development is significantly enhanced since production personnel are uniquely co-located and can easily collaborate through the process of creating the proposed solutions.
CTC celebrated 35 years of providing transformative solutions that enable significant mission operational improvements benefiting our warfighters and national security.
In 2022, CTC and its technology transition affiliate were awarded $80 million in contracts from new and existing government and industry partners.
Some of the year’s highlights include our continued work to design and build an electric flight-line generator capable of powering legacy and fifth-generation fighter aircraft; our engineering and policy analysis efforts to deliver enhanced readiness for clients throughout the Department of Defense; and innovative activities to explore extracting rare-earth elements from industrial waste, which could lead to a domestic supply chain, eliminating our nation’s reliance on China for REEs.
During fiscal year 2022, CTC contributed more than $135,500 to local charitable organizations. Employees personally helped those in need by participating in local charitable fundraising activities and by generously contributing through the United Way.
CTC continues to earn industry and regional recognition. Recent highlights include being named to the Best Places To Work in PA list, a Best for Vets Employer for the 11th year, a Top Veteran-Friendly Company, a Top Prototype Engineering Services Company, and a PA Business Central Top 100 Organization.
CTC incorporates advanced and leading- edge technologies into solutions development for the betterment of our clients, providing them with mission performance advantages.
We remain optimistic about the work being done on several fronts to improve the quality of life in the region. Examples include investments in the growth of new businesses downtown, work to expand the region’s rails-to-trails projects, and more. In addition, improved infrastructure, such as the Johnstown airport jet services that connect to both Washington, D.C., and Chicago will help attract and retain residents and businesses.
Dale Oxygen Inc.
Located: 146 Horner St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Harry Bennear, CEO; Evan Bennear, president; and Chris Bennear, COO.
Employment: There are 34 employees, up by three from 2021, with plans to hire two to three new employees this year.
History: Established in 1939.
General: Dale Oxygen Inc. provides industrial gases, bulk gases and welding supplies, and automated systems for welding and cutting. It serves western and central Pennsylvania and western Maryland. The company’s revenue was up by 20%.
Dale Oxygen is increasing distribution capabilities by hiring more CDL driver professionals, purchasing additional distribution trucks and asset investments such as gas cylinders and bulk tanks, and increasing technical training for sales and customer service teams.
Accomplishments include strong business retention and growth despite significant supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures; being honored with Hypertherm’s Richard W. Couch Award, which only one company in North America earns each year; being honored with Lincoln Electric’s Chairman Award; and being named a PA Business Central Top 100 Organization 2022.
Danchanko Inc.
Located: 111 Old Orchard Way, Johnstown.
Leadership: Matthew Danchanko.
Employees: There are 16 employees, up by one from 2021, with plans to hire one to two more.
History: Established in 2004.
General: Danchanko provides residential and commercial concrete, masonry and excavation services, including concrete supply. It serves portions of Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. Revenue was up by 31% from the previous year.
In 2022, the company worked hard with experimenting and testing products and formulas needed to make concrete, which Danchanko’s was then able to produce and use on various projects with its volumetric concrete truck. Expansion, quality control and cost reduction were some of the benefits of in-house production. Expansion was the biggest asset by providing us the ability to deliver and sell batches of concrete to homeowners and other local contractors, thus creating another stream of revenue.
Danchanko Inc. was awarded a contract with the Johnstown Housing Authority for concrete and masonry upgrades needed at their various communities throughout the area. The company broke ground at the Janice Keen Livingston Memorial Park in the West End of Johnstown, overseeing the project as the general contractor.
Accomplishments include receiving a Hunger Hero Award from the Cambria County Backpack Project; its giving back program donated almost $10,000 to local charities, which is an 80% increase from last year; and in-house production of concrete.
Danchanko’s is constantly working on its systems and how they can be integrated and updated to keep pace with the advancement of technology. Currently, the company is researching how to streamline the process, from customer intake to job completion, through a customer relationship management program.
1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health
Located: 1 Pasquerilla Plaza, Suite 128, Floor 2, Johnstown.
Leadership: Jeannine McMillan, executive director.
Employment: There are five employees, down by one from 2021. There are plans to hire another employee in 2023.
History: Established in 2017.
General: The 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health was founded as a collaborative research and resource center focused on population health and disease prevention to benefit the citizens living in Cambria and Somerset counties. The mission of the center is to improve health and wellness by building resilient communities through collaboration, research and education.
The 1889 JCPH was able to expand the number of individuals served by its Community Care HUB program to include students at Somerset Area School District, along with the current population of families at Greater Johnstown School District. The program connects Community Health Workers (CHWs) with families in the school districts who have higher health, behavioral and social service needs. The CHWs work with the student and family in their homes to address the student’s needs and improve the overall health of the entire family unit.
In addition, the 1889 JCPH is now collaborating with Highmark Wholecare, a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the “total health” of its members to improve health outcomes and reduce disparities for their expectant mothers, as well as members with a diabetes diagnosis living in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Highmark Wholecare’s members are connected with a community health worker who identifies and addresses their specific health needs.
Accomplishments include...
• Growth of the Community Care HUB Community Health Worker program, expanding to work with people with a diabetes diagnosis and substance use disorders.
• Collaboration with managed care providers to serve their at-risk members and connect them to medical and social services.
• Continued work coordinating the Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force to address vaccine scheduling, mass vaccination site logistics, public communications, vaccine education and more. The task force remains open to any individuals or entities involved with COVID-19 endeavors across Cambria and Somerset counties.
• Coordinating Wellness Wednesdays, along with our partners at the Cambria County Drug Coalition and Johnstown Housing Authority, which are health and human service fairs held every week at alternate JHA facilities.
• Hired a Local Foods Local Places (LFLP) coordinator to address food security and health education in our region. Work during the past six months has included outreach, gathering feedback and beginning strategic planning for Phase I initiatives.
• Finalized the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment, in partnership with the Conemaugh Health System, United Way of the Laurel Highlands and the 1889 Foundation. A Community Health Summit was held on Aug. 9 to determine community need and identify the focus areas, which include mental/behavioral health, access to social determinant of health needs/health care, obesity/healthy living, substance use, socioeconomics/jobs training, early childhood and violence/abuse/safety.
• Created a mental health collaborative with representation from behavioral health providers in the region. Initial items the group has focused on include challenges regarding significant delays in the credentialing and insurance licensing process, decreased reimbursement from payers, need for expanded inpatient services, challenges to recruitment of mental health professionals and support positions, education needed to enhance skillsets of primary care practitioners on best practice treatment/prescribing, youth/school district mental health needs, support for first responders and a need for expansion of social support programs.
• Assisted community planning efforts with Richland Family Health Center FQHC for mobile health unit launch.
• Representation on state and national committees advocating for CHWs and public health initiatives, including the National Association of Community Health Workers (NACHW), the Pennsylvania Community Health Worker Collaborative (PCHWC) and the Regional Accountable Health Council (RAHC). In addition, representation on several state-wide public health committees including the Rural Accountable Health Councils (RAHC), PA Heat Initiative and Quality Insights PA Innovation Network.
We continue to be inspired by the collaborative spirit of individuals working to improve the health of our region. As a member of the Vision Together 2025 health and wellness committee, our team has developed an organized, structured framework to address the root causes of poor health outcomes in our community. It will take an all-hands-on-deck approach for improvement, and we are well-positioned to make a significant positive difference in the years ahead.
1st Summit Bank
Located: 125 Donald Lane, Johnstown.
Leadership: Eric Renner, CEO and president.
Employment: There are 241 employees, up by four from 2021. There are plans to hire 14 full-time positions and 10 part-time positions.
General: 1st Summit Bank provides banking, financial and investment services in Cambria, Blair, Somerset, Indiana and Westmoreland counties. Gross revenue was up 5.6% in 2022, and because costs are increasing faster than revenue, net income was up 1.8%.
1st Summit Bancorp completed a two-for-one stock split on April 19, 2022, in the form of a 100% stock dividend to shareholders of record as of April 18, 2022. This doubled the number of shares each shareholder owns. Due to the stock split, each dividend increase will now have twice the impact on shareholders.
The bank invested over $700,000 in new technology in 2022 to improve the safety of customer information and streamline processes. This included the implementation of items such as ID scanners, upgraded computer technology and improved network security and disaster recovery capabilities. New digital banking tools include Zelle (person-to-person payments), external transfers and enhanced credit card access online.
In April, Joseph Kelly joined the 1st Summit Bank leadership team as senior vice president and chief credit officer, overseeing credit administration and policy.
The bank partnered with FiTech by Deluxe to offer local establishments a way to save money while accessing state-of-the-art payment processing solutions for their customers. This partnership rolled out in July, and a dedicated services representative began working with local businesses to provide innovative and efficient ways to securely process their customers’ payments.
In May, the bank signed an agreement for a new branch office location along Route 30 in Greensburg.
In 2023, two offices will be completely remodeled and refreshed. The Portage office was completed with a dedication and open house with the Cambria Regional Chamber. The Cresson office will be completely renovated in the coming months.
Accomplishments included Top 100 Organization – PA Business Central; Best Places to Work in PA – Best Companies Group; Best Banks to Work For – American Banker; Best Bank – Best of Johnstown Awards, Johnstown Magazine; and Best Bank – Simply the Best, The Tribune-Democrat.
During the past five to 10 years, technology has shifted from being an overhead expense only used to drive efficiency, to an area that companies could leverage to connect with customers and drive profitability. We want to utilize technology to enhance the overall experience for our customers through our branch network and digital banking channels.
“Our community is resilient. Our local leaders are truly trying to make a difference to make our region a better place to live, work, and play, and they’ve had plenty of momentum in recent years. To be able to project these changes, we must find additional ways to market with more vigor to outside businesses. The better we can promote our schools, outdoors, and safety, the more our communities can grow and flourish.” – Eric Renner, CEO and president.
FNB Corp.
Located: 532-534 Main St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Vincent J. Delie Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer of FNB Corp. and First National Bank.
Employment: There are more than 1,400 employees.
History: Established in 1864.
General: FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania.
FNB Corp., the parent company of First National Bank, has emerged as one of the 50 largest bank holding companies in the U.S., with total assets of nearly $44 billion and an expansive branch network spanning seven states and the District of Columbia.
FNB’s long-standing investments in digital technology, combined with its growing footprint, have enabled the company to broaden its reach. With the acceleration of its Clicks-to-Bricks strategy that provides a seamless experience across its in-branch, online and mobile channels, FNB continues to distinguish itself as an industry leader.
By leveraging its successful digital platforms, FNB is adding scale and convenience for customers, including through its proprietary eStore®. Building on the launch of its mobile eStore® in 2021, FNB has installed interactive eStore® kiosks in every branch to make it easier for consumers to browse for/or purchase products and view financial education content.
FNB has continued to grow its ATM fleet to further supplement its branch network, boosting its ATM presence with the strategic addition of hundreds of new ATM locations in North Carolina and South Carolina.
The bank also partnered with Slippery Rock University in Butler County to bring its innovative banking services on campus for student and faculty use.
By establishing a rewarding, inclusive environment, FNB has created a workforce that is committed to doing the right thing and is supported in managing professional and personal priorities.
Family-friendly policies such as generous paid parental leave, financial support for new parents and caregiver leave are just some elements that have led to FNB’s approximately 50 national and regional awards as a leading workplace.
Construction on FNB’s new corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, FNB Financial Center, was ongoing during 2022. Located in a predominantly minority community, the project’s significant requirements for participation by local minority business enterprises (30%) and women business enterprises (15%) aligns with FNB’s commitment to ensure its growth benefits its local communities. Moreover, the project is expected to create thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in economic expansion.
Throughout its footprint, FNB’s investments in a differentiated culture and premium customer experience persist, earning the company recognition from Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for a second consecutive year and from JUST Capital as one of America’s Most Just Companies for a sixth consecutive year, landing in the top 25% of all companies. FNB’s strategy of doing what is right by all its stakeholders will continue to fuel the company’s success and growth into the future.
Geistown Tag & Title LLC
Located: 710 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Tammy V. Watt, owner, and Katie Thomas, office manager.
Employment: There are three employees.
History: Established in 1991.
General: Geistown Tag & Title LLC provides notary services, tag and title work for vehicles, trailers, apportioned, ATV’s, snowmobiles and boats, as well as launch permits. It serves Cambria and Somerset counties and the surrounding areas. There was a 20% increase in sales in 2022.
The company is advertising more and offering a variety of services including notary services and launch permits.
Technology has helped the company through the online agent with PennDOT for state title and registration transactions, which process everything live in the system on the spot.
It is looking to expand online abilities to be able to get duplicate titles out faster to the clients, as well as getting restorations restored quicker.
Company leaders say our region is growing in the right direction and would like to see new businesses in the area.
H.F. Lenz Co.
Located: 1407 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Thomas F. Deter, president.
Employment: There are 171 employees, up by eight from 2021. There are plans to hire 10-15 more employees.
History: Established in 1946.
General: H.F. Lenz Co. offers multi- discipline engineering services – mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection/life safety, communications, civil and structural engineering; energy consulting; construction phase services; commissioning; LEED certification and ENERGY STAR validation services; and surveying services.
The company provides services nationwide. Income has increased by approximately 18%.
The firm continues to expand its marketing efforts, services and sectors throughout the U.S. In 2022, the company also began a company-wide rebranding effort.
The company is a nationally ranked, award-winning, multi-discipline engineering firm, which has branch offices in Pittsburgh and Lancaster; Conneaut, Ohio; and Middletown, Connecticut. In 2022, the company was ranked in the nation’s Top Engineering Firms by Building Design and Construction, Consulting-Specifying Engineer MEP Giants; and Engineering News Record Mid-Atlantic Top Design Firms.
In addition, H.F. Lenz was awarded the 2022 Excellence in Business Award (large business category) by the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce.
With more than 40 licensed professional engineers, the firm provides engineering services throughout the U.S.
In 2022, the company was awarded projects in 41 states.
A few of its current local projects include a new behavioral health hospital for Indiana Regional Medical Center, the Cambria County Courthouse renovations and the Jim Mayer Trail project.
Other local clients include the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, Central Cambria School District, Bishop McCort Catholic High School, Westmont Hilltop School District, Richland School District, Ferndale Area School District, Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped, North American Hoganas, Gautier Steel, Bedford County Development Association and Sheetz.
The firm continues to support the local community through various sponsorships and activities. Its annual charity golf outing has raised more than $289,000 for local charities to date. The company also established two new $50,000 scholarship endowments, which will benefit engineering students from Pitt-Johnstown and Penn State universities.
JWF Industries
Located: 84 Iron St., Johnstown.
Leadership: William C. Polacek, president and CEO.
Employment: There are 402 employees, up by 74 from 2021. There are plans to hire 50 more employees in 2023.
History: Established in 1987.
General: JWF Industries designs, manufactures and integrates metal-centric products by growing with the right people, the right processes, the right markets and the right customers. We are dedicated to our employees, our communities and our global customers in the defense, energy and commercial industries. Its service area is international. Sales were up by 60% for the year.
JWF opened its newest plant in Edenton, North Carolina. JWF acquired a contract to become the first vehicle assembly line in the region for the Flyer 72 Vehicle.
The company celebrated its 35th year in business and celebrated the lowest total recordable incident rate in history with a rate of 0.42. The industry average is 3.1, making the company better than the world class rate.
JWF continues to utilize innovation, such as robotic welders, large CNC machinery and quality measuring equipment in its production processes to improve efficiencies and be on the leading edge for the customer’s demands.
Accomplishments include being named Supplier of the Year for BAE Systems’ M88A3 Program, as well as a bronze supplier for the company.
Bill Polacek, president and CEO, was named a Pittsburgh Smart50 Honoree and Sustainability Award recipient.
Polacek and JWF were also named Top 100 leader and company by PA Business Central.
Technology has significantly improved our efficiency when it comes to certain workflows/product – using technology information systems for real-time measurable information allows us to stay on top of the latest and greatest. Robotic welding and automated lasers are accurate, efficient and allow room for further expansion into larger projects.
JWF is very optimistic when it comes to the future of our community. Due to the supplier conference JWF held at Showcase for Commerce, it was able to increase employment with local suppliers by 70 additional jobs. This helps keep our dollars here in Johnstown that supports our community.
Kabler/Thomas Financial Group LLP
Located: 105A College Park Plaza, Johnstown.
Leadership: Eric Kabler and Barry Thomas.
Employment: There are 12 employees.
History: Established in 2001.
General: Kabler/Thomas Financial Group LLP is a personal advisement firm with a diverse lineup of financial services, including investment and insurance products. Sales increased by 5%.
The business continues to increase efficiencies in business using technology, software programs and ClientWorks, a proprietary state-of-the-art platform business tool that enhances the management of client relationships. The firm continues to employ innovative tax strategies to maximize clients’ assets.
Accomplishments include maintaining staffing and quality service in trying economic times. The financial group continues to strive to meet clients’ expectations in providing quality service with sound financial advice.
The company’s broker dealer, LPL Financial, continues to provide financial advisers with the best technology in the industry to help better serve clients.
Keller Williams Exclusive Realty
Located: 437 Theatre Drive, Johnstown.
Leadership: Fran Pletcher, owner and manager.
Employment: There are 13 sales agents, with plans to hire five independent contractors.
History: Established in 2021 under new franchise name.
General: Keller Williams Exclusive Realty provides real estate sales and service in Cambria and Somerset counties.
The company’s sales were up by 29 units.
The company has top-notch technology, tools and training. Accomplishments included upgrades to the building and expansion of offices.
It has locations in Johnstown, Pittsburgh and Altoona.
Technology has helped the firm with e-signing, electronic storage of documents, trainings and classes on Zoom or online and remote transactions.
Growth and development in the city is exciting and much needed for the area. with a new mall owner as well as bringing more businesses to the area so residents can shop local.
Kotzan CPA & Associates, P.C.
Located: 334 Budfield St., Suite 180, Johnstown.
Leadership: Brenda A. Pawlowski and Kimberly A. Dorchak, shareholders.
Employment: There are 14 employees, up by two from 2021.
History: Established in 1991.
General: Kotzan CPA & Associates, P.C., provides a wide range of accounting services, including tax and advisory services as well as accounting and auditing services, specializing in local government and non-profit organizations. The firm serves Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, Bedford and Clearfield counties.
Kotzan’s client base continued to increase in 2022 due primarily to client and peer referrals.
The firm’s tax and payroll practice expanded in 2022 with the acquisition of a peer’s practice upon retirement.
The firm promotes personal, professional and timely client service for a reasonable cost. This is done through quality work, client communication and technological advances.
Accomplishments included expanding our client base and continuing to advise our tax clients to the best of our ability in an ever-changing economic climate, and we assisted the audit clients with the implementation of challenging new accounting and reporting standards in 2022.
Technology has affected every aspect of our profession. The most significant impact was improving efficiencies in all services we provide. Wireless networks and a terminal server have provided opportunities to work remotely with the same productivity and efficiency we have in the office.
Kotzan’s tax practice is largely paperless and hopes to move in this direction in other aspects of its business going forward.
We are very proud of our community and remain optimistic about its future.
Community leaders continue to work on revitalization efforts to promote our region, attract new businesses, eliminate blights and develop our area’s parks and trails. We hope to see these efforts continue in 2023 with an emphasis on retaining our young people, encouraging them to remain in our region to build their careers and families.
MERHO Federal Credit Union
Located: 15 Irene St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Karen Walker, CEO, and Jerry Pavlosky, president.
Employment: There are 12 employees.
History: Established in 1972.
General: MERHO Federal Credit Union serves all counties, but primarily Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. Revenue increased by 1% increase. Accomplishments in 2022 included loan growth, affordable interest rates and member services.
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College
Located: 101 Community College Way, Johnstown.
Leadership: Steve Nunez, president.
Employment: There are 185 employees, down by 18 from 2021.
History: Established in 1993.
General: Pennsylvania Highlands Community College offers more than 35 associate degree and certificate programs to people across the Alleghenies and Laurel Highlands.
Penn Highlands works closely with area industry leaders to ensure we are providing solutions to their workforce needs.
Additionally, the college offers non- credit opportunities for those seeking career and workforce development/advancement or personal enrichment.
The college partners with many organizations to offer online training courses designed to fit any need.
Qualified high school students can take advantage of the college’s robust dual enrollment class offerings through Penn Highlands’ accredited Accelerated College Education (ACE) program.
This program allows high school students the opportunity to enroll in college-level courses taught at their high school or technical school. These credits can be applied toward an associate degree, or students can transfer the credits to other colleges and universities they wish to attend.
Penn Highlands serves Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties; however, with various dual enrollment options and the college’s online campus, the college can serve people outside its main service region.
Credits enrolled as of this spring semester are 2.2% higher than the previous year. The number of students enrolled as of the spring semester is 2.0% greater than the previous year.
Penn Highlands unveiled its use of force simulator. The new, state-of-the-art use of force simulator resides on the lower level of the college’s Richland campus. This new technology recreates over 750 real world scenarios in a safe and controlled environment with varying responses to resistance.
Penn Highlands also took control of the Police Academy in a mutual transfer from the Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center. The transfer of the Police Academy allowed the first cadet class to start at Penn Highlands in September 2022. Cadet graduation is slated for September 2023, which is when the second cadet class will start.
Penn Highlands signed a dual admissions program agreement (September 2022) with Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which is designed to streamline the process for students who earn an associate degree at Penn Highlands to complete a bachelor’s degree program at IUP.
Penn Highlands continues to grow and expand its business certificate options with local business and industry partners. The college’s business certificate with JWF Industries continues to prosper, while it also added a new agreement with Thomas Automotive.
Our Huntingdon Center relocated to the Sill Business Incubator, 419 14th St., Huntingdon, in July 2022. In this new location, Penn Highlands will guide students to academic success through its robust online program offerings.
Through a collaboration with the Center for Metal Arts, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College began offering forging classes. These forging classes serve as technical electives within the college’s entrepreneurship (AAS) degree.
Accomplishipments include a big year for Black Bear athletics at Penn Highlands:
• Cross country had a strong showing throughout the season, placing second in both the WPCC and Region 20 competitions. These finishes earned them an opportunity to compete in the NJCAA Division 3 National Meet, where the Black Bears finished 16th overall in the nation.
• Women’s softball held its inaugural season, where the team was named one of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) 2021-22 Academic Teams of the Year.
The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Accelerated College Education (ACE) program was granted re-accreditation by the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP) Accreditation Commission. The Pennsylvania Highlands ACE Program has a far-reaching impact, serving students throughout central and western Pennsylvania.
Penn Highlands earned the 2022-2023 Silver Military Friendly® School designation. Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.
Penn Highlands consistently embraces technology. The college has deployed several new cyber-security initiatives such as a new VPN, immutable backups and phishing training for students. Other large projects over the past few years include a new cloud phone system, Smartboards and new wireless systems across all locations, and all staff and full-time faculty are equipped with laptops to handle remote instruction and/or work.For 2023 and beyond, we are deploying PaperCut, which is a new print management software that will better handle printing needs.
Penn Highlands is very hopeful for our region. We see the excitement in our students and the positive impact they want to make on our region.
RE/MAX POWER Associates
Located: 905 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown.
Leadership: Bill Lease, broker/owner and Sue Lease, associate broker/owner.
Employment: There are 15 agents and two full-time employees, with one agent added in February.
History: Established in 2013.
General: RE/MAX POWER associates is an independently owned full-service real estate office working with sellers to get top dollar for their properties and with buyers to find the right properties to fit their needs. The real estate office serves Cambria and Somerset counties and nearby areas. The transaction volume closed with more than $66 million, down by 5%.
The agency now provides a CRM program for the agents called Boomtown which makes it easier to follow up on buyers and sellers. They began billboard advertising through Lamar. The agents are skilled at counseling sellers on how to prepare their properties for market and at navigating multiple offer situations. The agents also provide video tours when requester and are well-versed in escalation clauses for buyers.
Accomplishments include being the No. 1 office in the Cambria-Somerset Association of Realtors. Office agents donated almost $14,000 to Children’s Miracle Network in 2022. RE/MAX POWER Associates support many local organizations, including the Johnstown Mill Rats, the Humane Society, Coptoberfest, Flood City Thunder football team, Sandyvale Wine Festival, Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company and Family Kitchen’s Sip, Rock and Duck Drop.
Technology has helped with more clients working and living remotely by continuing to use electronic signing of documents, and continued low inventory requires use of apps and auto-emails to ensure immediate contact with buyers so that they don’t miss an opportunity.
We continue to be very optimistic about the wonderful area we live and work in and are so grateful to the many people and organizations investing in and promoting the area.
RE/MAX Team, Realtors
Located: 2225 Ruth Way, Johnstown.
Leadership: Suzette Colvin, broker, and Robert Colvin, associate broker, both owners.
Employees: There are 10 Pennsylvania licensed agents.
History: Established in 1999.
General: RE/MAX Team is an experienced real estate agency, home to the Bob Colvin Team, providing designated listing and buyer agent services for home sellers/buyers, full property management department with marketing/showing service, tenant-finding service and management. It serves the Cambria-Somerset multiple listing service and surrounding areas.
The RE/MAX Team office reported 351 closed/leased transactions in 2022, with $29,505,647 volume to RE/MAX LLC.
The RE/MAX Team office hosted the RE/MAX Hot Air Balloon Pilot at the PolkaFest and St. Vincent de Paul Sip, Rock and Duck Drop for tethered rides. The team increased social media marketing for wider distribution of listings exposure.
The team office was selected as an early adopter to implement the RE/MAX LLC MaxTech powered by kvCORE with onboarding in February; a complete client relationship manager system; new and improved website for office and all agents; and quick response to consumer inquiries. Providing the most comprehensive, multi-media marketing for clients including paper, television, social media, YouTube streaming, virtual tours and video.
Accomplishments included the Bob Colvin Team being honored by RE/MAX LLC as follows: Bob Colvin-Diamond Team Award, Bobby Colvin and Dennis Unger – 100% Club Award. The office was named a Children’s Miracle Network office for their yearly contributions for the 16th straight year, reaching contributions over $77,000 since 2006; in addition, Suzette Colvin, Bob Colvin, Dennis Unger and Bobby Colvin were honored as CMN Miracle agents. Bob Colvin was named The Tribune-Democrat Simply The Best Realtor and one of PA Business Central’s Top 100 Business People. RE/MAX Team celebrated its 22nd anniversary, eclipsing over 10,000 closed/leased career transactions as reported to RE/MAX LLC 1999-2022. Paula Kuzma completed her term as Cambria-Somerset Associaftion of Realtors board of director and multiple listing service committee member.
Technology continues to evolve providing consumers with information and instant access. The launch of the MaxTech powered by kvCORE will equip the agents with the most advanced relationship manager to help consumers achieve their real estate goals while providing websites with up-to-the-minute search abilities. Our agents will continue to develop and learn these new technologies to provide the best consumer experience possible.
The RE/MAX Showcase of Homes, produced by Romesburg Media of Somerset, enters the 23rd season and is the longest-running local home show along with social media and YouTube streaming. The RE/MAX Team office looks forward to office growth with the development and training of newly licensed agents, implementing new technologies, and partnering locally with the chamber and Visit Johnstown.
Richland Cemetery
Located: 1257 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Ginger Pollock, cemetery manager.
Employees: There are eight employees, up by one from 2021.
History: Established in 1851.
General: Richland Cemetery provides at need burial, entombment and inurnment services. The cemetery has an unlimited service area. Its sales were comparable with 2022. Throughout the spring and summer 2022, the cemetery worked on the completion of the new Soldier’s Circle U.S. Military Veterans Memorial. A public dedication was held in November.
The cemetery is staying informed and keeping up with national burial trends in an effort to be able to offer a wide range of burial options. Accomplishments include a successful memorial tree project in the spring with 14 crabapple trees sponsored and planted in memory of loved ones.
The cemetery plans to complete an upgrade to the management software, which will improve efficiency and allow more secure date storage.
Richland Executive Office Suites
Located: 334 Budfield St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Dennis Kotzan, owner.
History: Established in 2009.
General: Richland Executive Office Suites is a service business providing turnkey, fully furnished offices with all the amenities for individual professionals or businesses needing flexible and affordable office space. Each office suite is customized to meet the individual’s current and growing needs, along with providing access to a conference room, waiting area and copier room and kitchenette. The company has experienced a 30% increase in occupancy of private office suites.
Richland Executive Office Suites now offers glass-enclosed semi-private dedicated workspaces to provide yet another cost-effective alternate. The workspaces can be reserved on a daily or weekly basis, which supports both in-person collaboration and remote work.
Technology continues to be an integral part of the offices. The scheduling app (Skedda) found on the company’s website provides a user-friendly and convenient means for reserving the conference rooms or dedicated workspaces when needed.
With more companies allowing remote working, the business is optimistic of the future growth in the Johnstown region due to affordable housing, available recreation and a lower cost of living.
RNDT Inc.
Located: 228 Maple Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Erik Korenoski, president.
Employment: There are 27 employees, up by two from 2021. There are plans to hire one or three more in 2023.
History: Established in 2002.
General: RNDT Inc. provides nondestructive testing services in all industries, offering industrial testing such as radiographic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, ultrasonic and visual inspections. RNDT also offers positive material identification and certified weld inspection services. The company provides service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and New York. The revenue was up by 20%.
RNDT is improving internal systems to promote employee productivity. Accomplishments included obtaining certification in accordance with MIL-STD-2132. The company is constantly investing in the latest technologies in an attempt to stay current.
St. Francis University
Located: 117 Evergreen Drive, Loretto.
Leadership: Father Malachi Van Tassell, TOR, university president.
History: Established in 1847.
General: St. Francis University provides undergraduate, graduate and continuing studies degree and certificate programs online and on campus. The university has online and in-person programs in Loretto, Altoona, Johnstown and France.
On Nov. 17, 2022, SFU unveiled a new 3,400-square-foot anatomy lab. The space combines the university’s traditional cadaver lab with virtual simulation space within the School of Health Sciences & Education’s Experiential Learning Commons. When the ELC was constructed in 2019, the university left unfinished shell space for this anatomy lab. That space is now fully outfitted thanks to donations and a $1,500,000 PDE Job Training and Education Program Grant secured by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc.
The new “wet” laboratory space allows students to use human cadavers and static anatomical models to supplement lecture discussions. The use of human cadavers has been a long-standing practice at the university, and cadaveric dissection remains the essential gold standard for teaching and learning anatomy.
Adjacent to this space is the virtual cadaver laboratory, which strongly complements traditional cadaver education. Using fully interactive state-of-the-art simulation and display equipment such as digital Anatomage tables and HoloAnatomy virtual reality goggles, students and faculty can review specific human body structures rendered in 3D.
Programmatically, the university is closely aligning offerings with statewide and national workforce needs. One example is the university’s focus on alleviating shortages in the aviation industry, ranging from pilots to mechanical technicians. In 2022, SFU’s aviation program became an elite partner with SkyWest Airlines.
The partnership, announced in August 2022, allows SFU students to access SkyWest’s Pilot Pathway Program and the Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Pathway Program. These programs allow students access to a variety of benefits while they are completing their training. In October, SFU received a $1 million Appalachian Regional Commission POWER Grant to launch a new Aviation Maintenance Technician School at John Murtha Johnstown- Cambria County Airport. The goal is to offer a 14 CFR 147-certified training curriculum for aviation maintenance technicians by 2024. The program will be less than 18 months long and will help create pathways into secure, well-paying, family-sustaining jobs in the growing aviation industry and related sectors. SkyWest donated a CRJ200 airframe to SFU for future AMT students to train in Johnstown as a regular part of the proposed curriculum.
St. Francis University celebrated a milestone during its 175th anniversary year in 2022: landing on Forbes 2022 America’s Top 500 Colleges. While Forbes uses several qualifiers to rank institutions, key successes by two St. Francis University community members helped the institution make the list. Matthew Berzonsky, a junior environmental engineering major from Indiana, Pennsylvania, was named a prestigious Goldwater Scholar for 2022. Pablo Medina, a 2016 summa cum laude graduate, who is the vice president of EQT Partners, one Europe’s largest private capital firms, was named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list in Europe in the category of finance.
Salon Vizions Inc.
Located: 1758 Lyter Drive, Johnstown.
Leadership: John Vizza, president; Kathleen Vizza, vice president; and Tammy Hale, manager.
Employment: There are 21 employees, down by one from 2021.
History: Established in 1990.
General: Salon Vizions is a hair salon in Johnstown near the Westwood Plaza. It is celebrating more than 30 years in business. Salon Vizions uses the Aveda and Redken products to bring you the finest services and hair products in a clean, friendly and professional environment. It serves customers in Cambria, Somerset, Blair and surrounding areas.
In 2022, the business continued to promote its salon services. The hairstylists do a wonderful job and accepts new clients. The salon continues to promote its other services – eyelash extensions, facials, waxing and healthy nails, manicure and pedicures.
In Salon Vizions’ for men area, it promotes waxing full ear or partial ear, eyebrows and nose.
The salon supported organizations, schools and churches with fundraising by donating community baskets. The business supported the Greater Johnstown High School technology program by hosting a basket party to raise funds for its program.
The salon also supported the Women’s Help Center by collecting supplies such as clothing, beauty supplies and other items requested.
The business also raised funds by doing an in-house fundraiser for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center and collected shoes for Soles for Souls for St. Francis Church.
The stylists keep current on the most recent styles, skills and techniques by attending training classes.
Accomplishments include getting the business back to normal and operating in a clean and safe environment. The salon is a member of the chamber and it advertises through social media and the TV and newspaper.
The area is a wonderful place with friendly, caring and loving people. Other local changes Salon Vizions would like to see is new businesses moving into the region.
UpStreet Architects Inc.
Located: 911 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown.
Leadership: Karen L. Welsh, president.
Employment: There are 20 employees, with plans to hire two to three more in 2023.
History: Established in 1994.
General: UpStreet Architects Inc. provides architectural services in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Sales returned to pre-COVID levels. The business focused on diversification in an effort to withstand any upcoming recession or instability.
We are extremely optimistic about the area’s future, as evidenced by recent planning efforts, funding awards and private investment.
USSCO Federal Credit Union
Located: 532 Oakridge Drive, Johnstown.
Leadership: Kenneth A. Mesko, interim CEO and board vice chairman.
Employment: There are 38 employees, up by three from 2021. There are plans to hire three more in 2023.
History: Established in 1958.
General: USSCO Federal Credit Union offers a full range of financial services for individuals and businesses. Since USSCO is owned and managed by members, all earnings stay local to add and improve services, offer the most competitive rates (higher savings and everyday lower loan and credit card rates, and fast loan approvals) without adding fees for every transaction. Electronic services include robust online banking/bill pay, mobile banking with mobile check deposit, and the new “Make a Loan Payment!” website option. “Ask for USSCO Financing at the Dealer!” offers a simple indirect lending solution to buying a vehicle and joining the credit union.
Small business services include no account analysis, no-fee business checking, business credit cards, commercial mortgage financing, commercial vehicle financing and equipment financing. Professional services from USSCO’s strategic partners include health insurance, commercial/individual insurance, next-day funding merchant processing, mortgages, payroll services and financial planning solutions.
USSCO has four community offices in Richland, Moxham, Somerset and Ebensburg.
USSCO had another strong year with deposits/shares of $155,475,518, up 5.18% from 2021, and loans of $81,725,58, up 18.09% from 2021.
USSCO made improvements/expansions at Moxham and Ebensburg offices. USSCO bought and razed a second dilapidated house behind the original Moxham Central Avenue location for additional drive-thru lanes, improved entry/exits, and parking. Design plans are underway.
USSCO committed to constructing a brand-new state-of-the-art Ebensburg office location with multiple drive-thru lanes, ATMs and increased parking on the Bantley Taxidermy Studio property in Ebensburg’s Industrial Park. Demolition is expected to begin shortly. Construction will begin after preliminary studies and evaluations are conducted and design approved.
USSCO launched a brand-new website in 2022, user friendly and responsive to smart phones, tablets, etc. The technology enhanced website allowed them to add an exciting new online product: “Make a Loan Payment!” This option is a fast, secure, convenient, and easy option to make loan payments, whether from a bank account or debit card. It has proven to be extremely popular.
USSCO expanded membership options in 2022 – partnering with two more local community nonprofit organizations, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86 and Humane Society of Cambria County, which join Cambria County Library. USSCO donates to the selected group every time someone uses this option. In these days of limited funding and tight budgets, such donations can add up to a significant number. It makes all the difference so they can continue their important work in our community. Total donations in 2022 were $11,400.
Accomplishments include USSCO earned a place on Pennsylvania Business Central’s prestigious 2022 Top 100 Organizations chosen from its 23-county coverage area. Selection criteria were professionalism and community involvement. Twenty-two local businesses and organizations in Cambria and Somerset counties were honored, including major banks, hospitals, and other industry leaders and large employers.
USSCO continues to increase membership. At the end of 2022, they had 14,108 members, making it the area’s largest full-service credit union.
USSCO continues to be optimistic about the current marketplace – despite unprecedented changes in the economy and extreme volatility in interest rates. It sees sustained, manageable future growth, while gaining a larger market share through continued outreach and education efforts to attract new members. USSCO wants to be its members’ primary financial partner.
Vale Wood Farms
Located: 517 Vale Wood Road, Loretto.
Leadership: William Itle, president.
Employment: There are 40 employees.
History: Established in 1933.
General: Vale Wood Farms produces, processes and delivers milk and dairy products to local customers. It provides services to the Altoona, Johnstown, State College and Indiana regions of southwestern Pennsylvania. Its sales have been steady in a competitive industry.
Vale Wood Farms is always adding new dairy products to its line in order to keep our product mix relevant in a changing marketplace. The business works every day to gain efficiencies – from growing its crops to feeding the cows to delivering the milk.
Accomplishments in 2022 were continuing to offer farm-fresh milk and more to the local customers. In recent technology, Vale Wood Farms adapted to activity monitors for its dairy cows. The goal is to ensure the cows’ health and comfort every day. The business uses ear tags to track the cows’ activity through Wi-Fi at its barn. Cows love consistency – so an animal who is woking more or less than normal is trying to tell us something. Activity monitors are more more tool that can be used to keep the cows healthy.
Farm and food technology continues to advance, and we try to challenge ourselves to implement these new tools while still keeping true to the old-fashioned farm family values.
Vale Wood Farms is proud to live and work in a region with such a strong work ethic. While it’s increasingly difficult to hire full-time employees, they have some really great young people who help working in the business. They’re proud to be the first job for many local teenagers and they’re glad to provide them with experience to help them understand how much work it takes to care for animals and to provide food to the local communities.
Veteran Community Initiatives Inc.
Located: 727 Goucher St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Tom Caulfield, president/CEO.
Employment: There are five employees, up by one from 2021.
History: Established in 1993.
General: Veteran Community Initiatives Inc. provides career assistance, job fairs, veteran rural outreach program events, mental health initiatives, veteran assistance outreach program, veteran assistance care program, Veterans Court, veteran benefits assistance, Armed Forces/veteran recognition events, John Murtha statue/veterans park management, and VALLO Project in partnership with St. Francis University. VCI serves Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Mifflin and Somerset counties.
VCI researches, networks and corresponds with local organizations, committees and facilities that impact or support veterans, family members and the community at large in order to follow trends with which VCI can provide social and financial support services with accuracy, speed and reliability. VCI adapts and modifies to service networks based on veterans’ needs, thus sharing opportunities that are available for them throughout the community. In addition, VCI upgraded office equipment to be more cost-effective and efficient.
Accomplishments include veterans assistance outreach program/veterans assistance care program recipients: 25-30; number of outreaches: 10-12; number of Veterans Court mentees: 20-25 at any one time; number of Veterans Court mentors: 15; and number of recognition events held: eight-10.
VCI had an increased number of virtual meetings, website usage, email correspondence, and online donation platform usage thereby increasing its number of collaborations and response rates.
We have a high level of optimism in seeing Veteran Affairs services and support increase in the region through claims processing, outreach and collaborations to reach rural veterans, and sustainment of various veteran-focused programs such as suicide prevention and Veterans Court. We would like to see more veterans get the services they need and expand the knowledge base of veteran support available in the region.
Wessel & Company
Located: 215 Main St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Joel Valentine, president and CEO.
Employees: There are 60 employees, up by five from 2021. There are plans to hire five more employees.
History: Established in 1958.
General: Wessel & Company provides accounting, tax, customized accounting solutions and business advisory services. It serves western and central Pennsylvania. The firm’s revenue increased by 9%.
Wessel & Company continues to expand in the region and throughout western and central Pennsylvania. Accomplishments included being named as a Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania for the 15th consecutive year. The firm continues to invest in the latest and greatest technology in the industry. In the past year, Wessel implemented an automated workflow tool, auto-flow scanning software for tax preparation and an electronic client collaboration tool.
The region over the past few years is showing great signs of improvement and continued progress.
Young American Furniture
Located: 2225 Ruth Way, Johnstown.
Leadership: Willard Colvin Sr.
Employees: There are eight employees.
History: Established in 1958.
General: Young American Furniture is a furniture retailer and carpeting retailer/installer serving Johnstown and the surrounding area. Sales for 2022 were on par with 2021. During 2022, Jake Marsh was added as a full-time sales assistant.
The business strives to provide high quality home furnishings at affordable costs. Accomplishments included having the second-highest sales totals since inception, only slightly behind 2021. The business was able to serve more than 800 customers in the Johnstown and surrounding areas.
The use of technology has enhanced various business aspects such as marketing, ongoing promotions, sales and financial tracking. In today’s times, technology plays a huge aspect in the way business is done.
We are confident that, going forward, Johnstown will continue to grow and be a great place to live and raise a family.
