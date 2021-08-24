JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An independently owned Verizon Wireless authorized dealer opened Tuesday in the former Chuck E. Cheese location, next to Staples on Galleria Drive in Richland Township.
The store relocated from 1459 Scalp Ave., where it served Johnstown customers since 2007, said store owner Eric Bruckner, of State College.
His is the only locally owned Verizon store in the area, he said. Another Verizon store on Scalp Avenue is corporately owned.
Bruckner owns nine Verizon stores in Pennsylvania, including the new 592 Galleria Drive location.
“We moved because we outgrew that (Scalp Avenue) location a while ago, and it took a while to find a space we wanted,” he said.
“This new space makes us the largest Verizon store within our ownership and allows us to service a lot more customers with a bigger staff and the newest technology.”
In 2019, Bruckner’s group of stores won the National Dealer of the Year for Verizon, an honor earned through customer satisfaction surveys and customer experience measurements. There were more than 75 ownership groups and 600 stores vying for it.
“We strongly believe in being and shopping local and support the local community through grant donations, backpack giveaways, teacher supply giveaways and more,” he said.
The store offers Verizon Wireless support, cellphones and plans, home and office phone and internet service, smart watches, tablets and fleet devices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.