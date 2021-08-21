DepositAccounts.com, a subsidiary of LendtingTree, recognizes USSCO Federal Credit Union as the top 200 healthiest credit unions in America.

DepositAccounts.com evaluates the financial health of every federally-insured bank and credit union in the United States once per quarter. To determine bank ranking and recognition, DepositAccounts.com grades each institution on a number of factors.

Johnstown Federal Credit Union was awarded an A+ rating. USSCO ranked 193 out of the 2,943 U.S. credit unions that were analyzed.

