USSCO has awarded four $1,500 scholarships to graduating seniors in 2022 at their school awards ceremonies.
Winners of the 2022's USSCO Community Scholarships include:
• Emma Engleka, graduate of Johnstown Christian School – Somerset Community Office. She plans to attend Penn Highlands Community College to study early childhood education.
• Jacob Milkie, graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School – Moxham Community Office. He will attend West Virginia University to study computer engineering.
• Mia Ruddek, graduate of Central Cambria High School – Ebensburg Community Office. She will major in nursing at Mount Aloysius College.
• Julianna Stem, graduate of Richland High School – Richland Community Office. She will major in exercise physiology at West Virginia University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.