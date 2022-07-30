USSCO has awarded four $1,500 scholarships to graduating seniors in 2022 at their school awards ceremonies. 

Winners of the 2022's USSCO Community Scholarships include:

• Emma Engleka, graduate of Johnstown Christian School – Somerset Community Office. She plans to attend Penn Highlands Community College to study early childhood education.

• Jacob Milkie, graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School – Moxham Community Office. He will attend West Virginia University to study computer engineering.

• Mia Ruddek, graduate of Central Cambria High School – Ebensburg Community Office. She will major in nursing at Mount Aloysius College.

• Julianna Stem, graduate of Richland High School – Richland Community Office. She will major in exercise physiology at West Virginia University.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you