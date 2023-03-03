Nick Fetzer, son of Kurt and Sharon Fetzer, of Johnstown, has received the Mary E. Moorhead Volunteer Excellence Award at UPMC Shadyside.
Fetzer, as a volunteer, was honored by hospital patients and their families for his work as a member of the hospital’s Patient Experience volunteer team. He devotes time each week to visit oncology patients to talk with them and tend to their comfort needs.
Fetzer, a 2020 graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School, is attending Duquesne University and is a member of the school’s track and cross country teams.
