The financial lifelines the government has offered small businesses to survive the COVID-19 pandemic have given some only a cycle of hoops to jump through while business languishes, a Johnstown company leader said.
Andy Barrows is CEO of Webify, a web design company at 319 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.
At each turn, Barrows said he’s been met with unresponsiveness from the government despite rhetoric that help is on the way for businesses affected by the pandemic.
“I have to eat. My employees have to eat,” he said. “The government sends a message of ‘we are taking care of everybody,’ but really they are not. What are we supposed to do? As general public and business owners, it just seems like an endless cycle you have to do this and this. It’s a declared disaster, so why are we having to jump through these hoops?”
Barrows said he has laid off all but three of his 12 employees because of a combination of letdowns by governmental agencies that he counted on for support during the pandemic, he said.
In March, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration made a list of “nonessential businesses” that should close physical operations in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 or face fines and penalties.
Wolf’s administration published a list of activities by industry classification within the North American Industry Classification System. The list shows which types of business the government is allowing and the types it is prohibiting during the pandemic.
Told to ‘just reapply’
Like many businesses, Barrows’ company is in a gray area: Webify falls under both essential and nonessential categories. Data processing and web hosting are allowed; computer design services are not, however, considered essential by the government.
Barrows said the design portion is crucial to making online stores for businesses so they can continue with online sales during the pandemic. He can only do that by having workers physically in the office doing design work.
He sought the ability granted by Wolf to seek a waiver that would clear up any question of whether his business can continue.
But Barrow’s application resulted in a baffling response from the government.
After waiting two weeks, he did receive a waiver on April 8, but it was a waiver for residential construction, an entirely different industry than what he is in.
“How could this be confused when the application clearly asked for this type of information?” he said.
“I called Gov. Wolf’s office and an automated telephone service forwarded me to the waiver program – a person picked up the line, and when I explained what happened, they said ‘this happens all the time just reapply.’ ”
‘Technical limitations’
The Department of Community and Economic Development is in charge of the waivers. The department confirmed Barrows wasn’t the only one to receive the wrong waiver response.
“Due to technical limitations, a few residential construction letters were distributed to businesses that do not fall within the residential construction category,” Rachel Wrigley, deputy director of communications for the DCED wrote in an email.
“If a business is not doing residential construction work and received a letter in error, they should disregard. They should not, however, assume their exemption request was accepted,” she wrote.
“DCED is working on getting a proper response for this request as quickly as possible, and any business that received a residential construction letter in error can contact the ra-dcedcs@pa.gov email for assistance.”
Barrows applied for the waiver because he wanted to follow the proper channels to be in compliance, he said.
Now frustrated and feeling ignored, he’s keeping the waiver addressed to him and going about his design business.
If the government wants to cite him for noncompliance, then he’ll fight it, he said.
“It has my business name on it and my address, so it’s my waiver, as far as I’m concerned,” he said.
Barrows continued with his business, seeking emergency loans to help fill gaps of lost revenue. With loan funding, he planned to launch a marketing campaign to let companies know Webify can help them adapt to the COVID-19 lockdown by forming online stores.
Delays, frustrations
Webify was qualified for loans, but Barrows said he again faced roadblocks he couldn’t explain.
The governor followed his March 18 disaster declaration with a request to the U.S. Small Business Association – SBA – to open Economic Injury Disaster loans to businesses in the state.
“I applied the first day the SBA opened the loans, March 23,” Barrows said.
Two days later, he said, he received a response from the SBA: “Your recent COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster loan (EIDL) has been received.
“Please reapply at the following website to complete your self certification.”
He followed the directions and kept getting the same message. He reapplied four times before he called the SBA directly.
As of April 8, nothing has changed.
“When you call them, they don’t confirm it went through,” he said. “They just say, ‘We’ll email you.’ I expect them to never email me.
“Our business credit qualifies. I’m trying to figure out why they are not giving direct answers.”
National trend
The SBA’s Office of Disaster assistance did not respond to questions from The Tribune-Democrat regarding the EID loans or whether more people like Barrow were having issues.
The Associated Press reported many business owners were waiting to hear whether they’d get economic injury disaster loans.
A separate emergency loan program, the Paycheck Protection Program, was opened by the federal government April 3 and administered by the SBA.
Barrows has also applied for that loan and, like many, has not received it.
The application process requires no personal guarantee and is much more streamlined than the EIDL loans. But again, Barrows’ application has been met with no response.
The SBA’s loan processing system stopped working Monday, making it impossible for loans to be approved and funds distributed, according to The Associated Press.
However SBA spokesman Chris Hatch sent an email Thursday stating that more than $120 million has so far gone out to 467,584 borrowers.
‘Not heard anything’
Barrows hasn’t received anything yet.
“The application process (for the PPP) was super quick,” Barrows said. “I have not heard anything at all from my bank or the SBA.
“I realize they are overwhelmed, but we still need help in a timely fashion,” he said.
The lack of funds from loans he’s qualified for has led him to layoff employees. And they have filed for unemployment benefits but have not received them, he said.
Unemployment compensation through the state Department of Labor and Industry is another system that’s been overwhelmed as more than 1 million people filed for benefits since March 15.
Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce President Amy Bradley represents hundreds of businesses in the region and said she speaks with SBA officials daily.
“We definitely have heard from members about difficulty getting through for PPP loans, especially in the beginning,” Bradley said. “The systems were overwhelmed. And I assume it will be the same with the other economic relief programs. But information on how to go about doing things is becoming crystalized.
“They feel it will be getting better for people.”
Linda Thomson, president of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, an economic development organization, agreed.
“What we do know is these are unprecedented times and there are huge volumes of people applying for emergency loans and assistance,” Thomson said. “We don’t want to say anything negative. Everyone is doing their best to help small businesses.”
