Chris Rogers has joined UMF Medical, a leading manufacturer of innovative exam tables and procedure chairs, as director of operations. He will lead manufacturing operations to achieve production goals and increase efficiencies.
With more than 23 years of experience in manufacturing and production, Rogers has developed and implemented world-class Lean manufacturing systems.
Rogers has served as vice president of operations at JWF Industries in Johnstown, worked as the value stream manager and manufacturing engineer/production supervisor for Veeder-Root in Altoona, as a focused factory manager for Kennametal in Bedford and as a manufacturing manager with General Cable in Altoona.
He received a bachelor's degree in electro-mechanical engineering technology and an associate's degree in electrical engineering technology from Penn State. He is a Six Sigma Black Belt and AutoCAD certified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.