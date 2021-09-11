Kelcy Harrison has been promoted to assistant controller at UMF Medical, a leading manufacturer of innovative exam tables and procedure chairs.
Harrison, an accounting and business professional, will be responsible for all facets of the general ledger and payroll, as well as assisting the CFO with financial reporting and human resources management at UMF Medical.
She joined the team in 2014 as an intern in the accounting and finance department prior to her graduation from Pitt-Johnstown, where she received her bachelor's degree in business in 2016, when she was awarded a full-time position as an accounting representative.
