Question: I am finding out that my company’s group health plan is not paying for any Medicare Part B medical expense since my “husband” is a domestic partner. We have been together for more than 25 years, but never officially married. Richard is 72 and I am a 58-year-old female who now needs to learn the maze of Medicare.
Richard has serious health issues with two stents and recent back surgery, which is now costing us thousands of dollars because my company’s group health plan is not paying for his doctor’s care. Richard has never enrolled in Medicare Part B because I have always been the “working spouse.” I am discovering that the company’s self-administered group health plan does not recognize “domestic partners” as married couples, because we do not have a marriage license.
Now, Richard needs to enroll in Medicare Part B, and with him being 72, if he does not do this properly, the penalty will go back seven years. From what I have read in your articles, this could be a 70% or 80% lifetime penalty. We need help. – Gabby, Dallas, Texas
Answer: Enrolling in Medicare Part B for Richard is a rush job. You are now in the maze of Medicare, and Richard needs Medicare Part B as soon as possible. (Additional information regarding enrolling issues can be found in Chapter 1 of Toni’s Medicare Survival Guide Advanced edition.)
America needs to know the rules of Medicare regarding delaying Medicare Part B when an unmarried domestic partner receives health coverage through their partner’s employer.
The working partner should always contact their company’s health insurance benefits administrator to find out what is in the insurance company’s handbook regarding unmarried domestic partners and Medicare rules. This should be done before your domestic partner turns 65 so you can determine whether delaying enrollment in Part B is wise.
I have written previously about the “Special Enrollment Period.” Richard will need to take the two Social Security forms, the CMS L-564 “Request for Employment Information,” signed by your employer’s human resources department, along with the CMS 40-B “Application for Medicare Part B” to his local Social Security office. Richard could have his Medicare Part B starting the first of the next month.
It is important that Richard writes “Special Enrollment Period” across the top of each form that he is turning in to Social Security. This will keep him from receiving the dreaded Medicare Part B penalty that both you and he are concerned about.
During a Toni Says Medicare Consultation, we advise clients to meet with a Social Security representative in person for the added protection of being sure that the forms are received properly. One can also fax the forms directly to the specific office, or leave the forms in the Social Security office’s mail drop box.
Applying in person is always the best option, and always make copies of everything filed with the Social Security office.
Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. She spent more than 27 years as a top sales leader in the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.