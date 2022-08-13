Dear Toni: I am diabetic and I order my diabetic supplies from a mail- order program through my employer benefits. Recently, I have been laid off and had to enroll in Medicare.
I received a letter stating my supplier will no longer be covered by Medicare because it is not a “competitive bidding” supplier. Does this mean that if I continue with my current supplier, Medicare will stop paying for my diabetic supplies? Please explain. – Silvia, Memphis, Tenn.
Hello, Silvia: Yes, that is what it means. Medicare will stop paying if you do not use a Medicare “approved” provider.
Durable medical equipment (DME) is medically necessary equipment – wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen, hospital beds, CPAP machines and supplies, at-home wound equipment or any other medical device – that has been ordered by a Medicare-approved doctor or other health care provider for use at home.
In 2013, Medicare made new rules regarding DME, including diabetic supplies such as diabetic test strips, monitors, lancets, etc., and this change in rules has confused America.
If Medicare is your primary insurance, you use only “Original” Medicare Parts A and B with a Medicare Supplement (Medicare Advantage Part C plans have different rules) and you order your supplies from a local or mail-order medical supplier, you must use suppliers who have been awarded a contract under the “competitive bidding” rule, or you will have to pay 100% out of your own pocket. This includes both local or mail-order diabetic and medical supplies.
Medicare will only cover a durable medical equipment or at-home supplier in your area that has a competitive bidding status.
Medicare has a listing of approved local or mail-order medical suppliers; the list is available online at www.medicare.gov.
If you are happy with your current diabetic monitor, test strips and lancets, you will want to use a competitive bidding supplier that stocks your preferred testing items.
You will need to provide your new supplier with either a new prescription from your doctor or medical provider for your medical or diabetic supplies or have your current prescription transferred to the Medicare- accepted supplier.
You need a new prescription from your doctor for your lancets and test strips every 12 months. This is important because if you do not receive a new prescription, you will pay 100% out of your own pocket.
You should also make sure that the pharmacy or medical supplier accepts assignment for Medicare- covered supplies.
Assignment is an agreement between you (the person with Medicare), Medicare, and doctors, other health care suppliers or providers.
If the pharmacy or supplier accepts assignment, Medicare will pay the pharmacy or supplier directly. You only pay your coinsurance amount when you get your supply from a pharmacy or supplier for assigned claims.
Always ask your local or mail-order medical supplier the following:
• Is your company a Medicare “approved” diabetic or DME provider?
• Does your company accept Medicare “assignment”?
“Original Medicare” Part B will provide the medical or diabetic supplies and you must pay the 20% co-pay, or your Medicare Supplement can pick up the 20% if you have one.
Talk with your pharmacy or provider if you have questions, or call the Toni Says Medicare hotline at 832-519-8664, or email info@tonisays.com.
Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. She spent more than 27 years as a top sales leader in the fields.
