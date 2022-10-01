This fall, Tim Hartman will have performed an average of 200 assembly programs per year since 1982, teaching and entertaining an estimated 3 million children with his own brand of stand-up comedy storytelling.
Hartman's assembly programs cover a variety of subjects, from stories about generosity and kindness, to tales about achieving goals, writing and the scientific method.
Graduating from Milligan University in 1982, he returned to Pittsburgh, where he did a year as the storyteller for the children's room of the Carnegie Museum of Art; did two seasons with Saltworks Theatre Co.; and 20 years with the Pittsburgh Children's Museum.
In a 30-year period, Hartman performed with Three Rivers Shakespeare Festival, City Theater Co., the Pittsburgh Playhouse and the Pittsburgh Public Theater; 30 years with Pittsburgh CLO'S "A Musical Christmas Carol"; and also Broadway, from 2008-11. He also had appeared in 30 films and hundreds of commercials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.