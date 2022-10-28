JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three specialists have joined Conemaugh Physician Group – Pulmonary, 1111 Franklin St.
Dr. Zulfiqar Ali is a board-certified pulmonologist who earned his medical degree at Nishtar Medical College in Pakistan and completed residencies at Sandeman Hospital in Pakistan and Staten Island University Hospital in New York, where he also completed a fellowship in pulmonary critical care medicine.
Before joining Conemaugh, Ali provided care at Altru Health System in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
He specializes in COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), lung cancer, asthma, pleural disorders, hemodialysis catheter placement, navigational bronchoscopy and ultrasonography.
Dr. Syed Zain Ayaz is a board-certified pulmonologist and critical care physician who earned his medical degree from Windsor University School of Medicine, St. Kitts, Caribbean.
He did an internal medicine residency at the University of South Dakota in Sioux Falls and completed his pulmonary/critical care fellowship at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Danville.
Ayaz will treat new and existing patients with COPD, lung disease and cancer, asthma and pleural disorders.
He specializes in navigational bronchoscopy, ultrasonography, endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscopy and hemodialysis catheter placement.
Dr. Mohsin Hamid is a board-certified sleep and pulmonary medicine physician who earned his medical degree from Rawalpindi Medical College in Pakistan. He completed an internal medicine residency at Abington Jefferson Health near Philadelphia and received a sleep medicine fellowship and pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship at Medical College of Wisconsin.
Hamid specializes in sleep apnea, narcolepsy, REM (rapid eye movement) sleep disorders, asthma, COPD and lung diseases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.