The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unpredictable realities, including the hoarding of toilet paper and stay-at-home orders.
But the work at Dornick Point Wastewater Treatment plant in Johnstown has remained consistent.
Cigarette butts and other solids that have been flushed down toilets are filtered out by a mechanized screen. That’s the first step in treating raw sewage as it flows through Dornick Point.
As the sewage is pumped through the sprawling plant that serves 20 municipalities, the process becomes increasingly sophisticated – culminating in sodium hypochlorite-treated effluent water exiting the plant through a drain and into the Conemaugh River.
Last month, an average of 10.8 million gallons of sewage per day – including waste from toilets, showers, kitchen sinks and washing machines – was transformed into effluent water that re-entered the environment, project manager Michael Sabo said.
And the plant’s dozen or so operators and maintenance workers have been working through the pandemic as they always have, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.
“Day to day has basically not changed because of COVID-19,” Sabo said. “Our personal protective equipment is basically stringent to begin with.
“Our operators take sludge readings and water samples on each shift. They wear face masks, goggles and gloves because you could have splashes.
“You don’t want a drop of water hitting your eye. Everything is infectious.”
COVID-19 is only one possible danger on the job at the plant, where Sabo has worked for 32 years.
He said workers receive shots every five years for all types of diseases that could be caused by sewage exposure.
And without their work, the region would be in a constant state of disease pandemics.
‘Don’t think about it’
Most people don’t think about what happens to sewage after it is flushed down the toilet, Sabo said.
“You don’t think of people producing your electricity either,” he said. “It’s a utility, you pay your utility and you don’t think about it.”
But with a large portion of businesses closed and deemed nonessential by governors, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to consider the importance of jobs that are often taken for granted.
If sewer plant workers went home and the plant stopped working, it would be detrimental to the Conemaugh River and the surrounding ecosystem.
“If everything went into the river, environmentally it’s not safe for anybody,” Sabo said.
“We put the cleanest water possible into the river.”
The effluent water released by the plant doesn’t have a direct effect on the Greater Johnstown Water Authority, which sources water from reservoirs upstream from Dornick Point.
However, the Conemaugh River leads to the Allegheny River which is a source of public water for thousands of people.
‘Clean, potable water’
The Greater Johnstown Water Authority has been another operation essential to public health through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Operations are at 100%,” resident manager Michael Kerr said. “We’ve done our best to keep employees as separated as possible to prevent any spread of COVID-19.”
The authority filters and delivers clean water for consumption and fire protection while simultaneously repairing pipe breaks along the way and coordinating billing for customers.
The authority sources water from the North Fork, Dalton Run and Saltlick reservoirs to provide 7 million gallons of water per day, Kerr said.
The authority services 20,000 accounts representing a population of 100,000 people in 14 municipalities, including Greater Johnstown, Ligonier Borough, Ebensburg Borough and Conemaugh Township.
“We have a staff of 55 people,” Kerr said. “They have families with medical conditions that leave them at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19.
“We do have a dedicated staff that understands the mission of the water authority, which is to provide clean, potable water to the Johnstown area.
“I appreciate that even through these difficult times, they have performed to a very high level. They diligently come in day in and day out.”
Kerr said water-borne illness was once a leading cause of death in the United States.
More than 100 years ago, the occurrence of typhoid in the United States was approximately 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because of advancements in water sanitation, typhoid had decreased to 0.1 cases per 100,000 people by 2006, with a majority of those few cases occurring among international travelers.
‘How lucky we are’
The Dornick Point Wastewater Treatment plant is owned by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority. JRA executive director, Melissa Komar, said workers in water and sewage are essential.
“This pandemic has put a lot into perspective in every community,” Komar said. “It has made us all realize how life changes when we are not able to do certain things or perform certain tasks.
“Imagine if there was a shortage of potable water or major sewer backups. The consequences would be devastating.”
Retired Pitt-Johnstown geology professor William Brice said he had always made a point during his teaching years to take his freshmen students to Dornick Point sewage plant and the water authority.
In light of the pandemic, he said he was reminded of those tours with his students and how the work of water and sewage workers has increased life expectancy and changed public health around the world.
Brice places sewer and water workers on the list of professionals who should be thanked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are unsung heroes,” he said. “It’s a job that keeps us all very well. We are very fortunate to live in a situation where we have those benefits. Imagine if we had to boil water every time. One only has to travel to countries where such facilities are lacking to know how lucky we are.”
