Alison Caddy, a respiratory therapist at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, has been named to Pennsylvania Business Central's Signature Leaders Under 30 List.
Caddy, 25, has been employed by Conemaugh Health System for almost five years. She has recently been promoted to Cardiac Rehab & Cardiovascular manager.
She is certified in Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support and Neonatal Resuscitation Program.
Caddy received an associate's degree in respiratory care and a bachelor's degree in health care management from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, and completed her master's degree in health services administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
