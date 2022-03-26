The Henry Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC in Johnstown, has earned the 2021 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.
The Henry Group was honored because of its ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service.
Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of a 5.0 and maintained stellar business results.
The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisers recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients.
