SALISBURY – The founders behind Tall Pines Distillery took a page out of the Old West to add something new to their distillery.
Keith and Lisa Welch debuted The Saloon at Tall Pines earlier this month, adding a bar and eatery to the growing Mason Dixon Highway location.
The couple designed the bar to resemble an 1800’s saloon using reclaimed lumber and other materials.
A total of 27 Tall Pines flavors were stocked on the back bar this week, including the distillery’s popular moonshines, bourbon, rum and a maple rye whiskey, Lisa Welch said.
Many were made for mixing into cocktails, she said.
But that’s not all that’s on the menu.
The Saloon also features appetizers, flatbreads and paninis, including a Canadian made with cheddar and Swiss cheeses, Granny Smith apples and bacon.
The “Big Tex” is like biting into a Big Mac on flatbread – “and we’re selling them like crazy,” Lisa Welch said.
Until now, the bar had turned to food trucks to feed its crowds, particularly on weekends when its patio is busy.
“We sort’ve graduated to (this point). As we grew, we felt there was a need for some sort of food during the week,” Lisa Welch said, noting the Saloon is open seven days a week.
The dining area has room for 60 people, according to Keith Welch.
The space also gives Tall Pines a new space for special events.
Cowboys and Cocktails will kick that off May 27, with a themed party offering prizes for the costume that best represents the Old West.
There will also be a mechanical bull and lasso lessons, Lisa Welch said.
There will be a live bull, too – “but only to look at,” she said.
The space became available in their main distillery location after expanding their production space into a brand new addition, she said.
“You can’t just have the same old product year after year. We feel we have to keep one step ahead,” she said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
