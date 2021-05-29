SunSeekers Tanning Studios, a company operating full-service tanning salons in Johnstown, Richland and Ebensburg, has been featured in Smart Tan magazine.
SunSeekers attention to detail and importance of maintaining a sanitary and safe environment was a strong focus recognized by Smart Tan.
While SunSeekers offers traditional sunbed tanning and automated booth spray tanning, sunless tanning is the fastest-growing part of the business, and SunSeekers is the only provider of custom airbrush spray tans in the area.
Additional services include skincare products, UV Free Spray Tanning, Coolsculpting, teeth whitening and the area's only full high-pressure tanning beds.
