St. Francis Small Business Development Center and Somerset Trust Co. will hold a prebusiness planning webinar at 5 p.m. April 26. 

The webinar is free for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business. Topics include feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing. 

Preregistration is requested by calling 814-472-3200 or online at www.pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/29949.

