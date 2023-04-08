St. Francis Small Business Development Center and Somerset Trust Co. will hold a prebusiness planning webinar at 5 p.m. April 26.
The webinar is free for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business. Topics include feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
Preregistration is requested by calling 814-472-3200 or online at www.pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/29949.
