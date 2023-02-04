Patricia Ankney, a staff member of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, received the President’s Staff Award for Excellence in Service to Pitt-Johnstown during a staff recognition luncheon held Dec. 19 at the Living-Learning
Center in Richland Township.
Ankney, clinical coordinator of health services, is a dedicated employee with more than 25 years of service. She was honored for her consistently professional and compassionate work.
Additional employees who attained recognition for service to the campus in 2020, 2021 and 2022 included:
n Jim Coffman, Joni Hoffman, Andrea Leibfreid, Pat Pecora, Jeff Sernell, Dan Smith, Sharon Wilson and John Ziats for 40-plus years of service.
n Matthew Harr, Kim Livingston and Randy Ramsdorfer for 30 years of service.
n Kathleen Clawson, Walter Custer, Herman Gunby, Jeanine Lawn, Christian Phillips, Sherri Rae, Brian Smith and Sharon Sutt for 20 years of service.
n Diana Andreyo, Amy Buxbaum, Andrea Christina, Kelly Devett, Sarah Harris, Emily Hoffman, Jackie Ivock, Kathleen Mishler, Brian Moore, Shelley Peruso, Tim Seitz and Susie Shaffer for 10 years of service.
n Heather Hall, Shaquille Jenkins, Roxanne Kerr, Jennifer Kohler, Tamy Kokel, Nathan Litko, Nikki Pecora, Michael Podrasky, Joseph Sanderson, Julie Showalter, Michael Smith, Maria Stroscio, Gina Thompson, Isaac Tyger and Eleanor Woods for five years of service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.